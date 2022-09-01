Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.
Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
Gunshot victim found in car dies of his injuries
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car early Monday in Middlesex County. Officers responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
Man killed in Englewood police-involved shooting, officials say
A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood Saturday morning during a domestic dispute call, the Attorney General’s Office said. Englewood Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to a 911 call at a residence on West Englewood Avenue, official said in a news release. The caller reported an individual had been stabbed inside the home, officials said.
N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say
A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Man, 30, Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting, Prosecutor Confirms
A 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood, authorities confirmed. Zachary Christian Anderson was recovering at Hackensack University Medical Center following the shooting at Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Daily Voice has learned. EMS workers in a BLS unit...
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for shooting 17-year-old girl in Queens
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday for the killing of a 17-year-old girl found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rosedale. Officers found Shantasia Obrian unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her back.
bronx.com
FDNY Firefighter, Robert Moran, 49, Arrested
On Sunday, September 04, 2022, at 2349 hours, the following 49-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn. refusal to take breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County
A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker
A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
