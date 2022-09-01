ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
13WMAZ

Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun

MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
Lifestyle
abcnews4.com

Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
#House
wgxa.tv

Auction for rare and desirable antiques

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
13WMAZ

The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
13WMAZ

Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks

MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
travelingmom.com

12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
13WMAZ

Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed

MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
13WMAZ

Woman found dead on Elm Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
