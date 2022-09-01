Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
erienewsnow.com
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Panama City Police Department said that the child...
WMAZ
Photos of the time capsules and their contents
A letter from Confederate President Jefferson Davis. It commemorated the laying of the cornerstone on Macon's Confederate monument in 1878.
abcnews4.com
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
The Waterworks: A weird and wonderful house in Macon
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur. “I don’t mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven’t painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we’ve been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
41nbc.com
Historic Cannonball House opens time capsules previously buried under Confederate monuments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cannonball House officials and Macon-Bibb County officials opened two time capsules recovered after relocating two downtown Confederate monuments. History leaped from two copper boxes Friday when two time capsules were opened that had previously been buried under two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon. Crews recovered...
travelingmom.com
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins. They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu. They offer several different...
Woman found dead on Elm Street in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
Comments / 0