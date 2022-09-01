ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cooler Master launches the sleek-looking MasterBox 520 with tempered glass and cooler mesh options

By Rich Edmonds
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Cooler Master launched the MasterBox 520 PC case in two variants, one with a tempered glass front window and another with a mesh panel.
  • This ATX PC case comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans from Cooler Master and can support up to seven in total.
  • Dual 360mm radiator support allows for the installation of AIO liquid coolers and a custom water-cooling loop.
  • The MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.

Cooler Master launched three new products at IFA, comprising two cases and a vertical GPU bracket. The Cooler Master MasterBox 520 is a new ATX PC case with two versions available, one with a tempered glass window up front and another replacing it with a mesh panel. To accompany these new cases, Cooler Master also outed the Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3.

Whether you're a beginner who's putting together a first PC build or one who's built more systems than you can recall, the new MasterBox 520 offers some impressive features for everyone. Available in black or white, the MasterBox 520 is versatile with most panels being removed without requiring the aid of a screwdriver. Compared to the classic MasterBox design, there's a new more robust dust filter bracket.

For cooling out of the box, Cooler Master includes three preinstalled CF120 ARGB fans. Being full ATX cases, you can install pretty much anything (and yes, that includes an E-ATX motherboard). Even the best graphics card will fit inside this chassis without an issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7GkF_0heJauEj00

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Specification Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh
Form factor Mid-tower Mid-tower
Motherboard ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x 3.5mm audio jack
Expansion 7x Horizontal 7x Horizontal
Storage SSD: 3+2 SSD: 3+2
HDD: 2 HDD: 2
PSU ATX ATX
Included fans 3x 120mm F120 ARGB 3x 120mm F120 ARGB
1x 120mm MasterFan Lite 120
Front fans 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm
Top fans 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm
Rear fans 1x 120mm 1x 120mm
Front rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm
Top rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm
Rear rads Up to 120mm Up to 120mm
Filters Bottom, Front, Top Bottom, Front, Top
Clearance CPU: 165mm CPU: 165mm
GPU: 410mm GPU: 410mm
Dimensions 443 x 210 x 498mm 443 x 210 x 498mm
Weight 7.44kg 7.14kg
Materials SGCC steel, tempered glass SGCC steel, tempered glass
Warranty 2 Years 2 Years
Colors Black, White Black, White

Up to two 360mm radiators can be installed for maximum cooling performance when using an AIO liquid cooler or custom water-cooling loop. Regardless of which route one takes, the MasterBox 520 offers plenty of customizability for creating a unique PC build. An ARGB fan hub is included to bring everything together and synchronize all the installed lighting.

On paper, these new cases seem to have everything one would expect to see from something included in our best PC cases collection. The new Cooler MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooler Master#Tempered Glass#The Cooler#Masterbox#Atx#Ifa#Gpu#Cf120
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

150
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy