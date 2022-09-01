ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Minecraft: Bedrock Edition hotfix and Preview updates are releasing today

By Zachary Boddy
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Mojang Studios is breaking the Minecraft hiatus with two simultaenous updates rolling out to players today.
  • Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.22 and Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.25 both include a handful of minor changes.
  • The former hotfix is now available to all players across platforms, while the Preview build is available to interested testers.

It has been over a week since the last Minecraft update, but Mojang Studios is making up for the slightly-extended absence with the simultaneous release of two builds. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players secure a new hotfix with a few fixes in tow, while Minecraft Preview testers also enjoy a couple of fixes while Mojang Studios works on more major changes in the background.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.22 resolves some issues with Xbox cloud saves and storage, Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.25 fixes a problem with textures on iOS, and both updates include the same fix for a texture-related crash. Players can install either build now, with the former rolling out to every Minecraft platform and the former available on Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android.

Minecraft is often considered to be one of the greatest games of all time , and has grown and evolved significantly since its initial debut over ten years ago. These updates are hardly exciting, but continue to improve what's already an incredible title. It's believed that Mojang Studios is also working on Minecraft's next major content update, but details are currently not available.

Bug fixes

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.22 includes:

General

  • Fixed a crash that could occur on some devices when loading in worlds with texture packs applied
  • Fixed a bug where deleting cloud synced worlds on Xbox would not delete the cloud version of the world when the player deleted the world locally
  • Fixed an issue on Xbox that could cause players to see a “storage full” error despite having plenty of storage

Bug fixes

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.30.25 includes:

Graphical

  • Fixed an issue with flowing Lava and Water textures not animating on some iOS devices

Stability & performance

  • Fixed a crash that would occur on some devices when loading in worlds with texture packs applied

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKBm3_0heJaoBb00

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Two updates are rolling out today, one for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and one for its pre-release Preview program. Both updates aim to keep Minecraft at the top of the greatest games of all time with incremental improvements.

Buy from: Amazon | Xbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZVZi_0heJaoBb00

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and MInecraft Preview are available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making Microsoft's subscription service the best place to gain access to everything Minecraft.

Buy from: Amazon | Xbox

Comments / 0

