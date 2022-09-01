Read full article on original website
Australia is getting its first-ever Ikea Plan and Order Point shop
You haven't truly entered adulthood until the idea of going to Ikea makes you more excited than a big night out on the town. Hangovers, move aside: it's time to colour-coordinate our tea towels and couch cushions and curate a pantry so organised that even Marie Kondo is in awe.
Japan’s largest hotel and entertainment complex is opening in Kabukicho in 2023
Tokyo’s constantly changing and evolving, and it can be a tad overwhelming to keep up with all the new and upcoming attractions. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023, including the new teamLab Borderless in central Tokyo, Harry Potter attraction, and this entertainment complex in Shinjuku’s lively Kabukicho district. Called the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, this new building will be Japan's largest hotel and entertainment complex, home to a cinema, two luxury hotels, a concert venue, an entertainment food hall and much more.
The Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct officially opens this Friday
The Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct is finally opening this September 9, just in time for the public to visit during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend! Located next to the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, the revamped harbourfront spans across a 10,900sq m space, offering Hongkongers (and pets on leashes) 24-hour access to the waterfront area.
Enjoy up to 48 percent discount at luxurious Hoshino hotels in and near Tokyo
Back in 2020, Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino proposed an initiative called ‘micro tourism’ to boost Japan’s domestic economy. As international travel was near impossible during the pandemic, this concept was turned into a promotion to encourage people to visit local areas within one to two hours' journey from home.
When do the clocks go back in the UK in 2022?
So long, British Summer Time: you gave us unforgettable heat, a drought, and eventually, rain. As we notice the leaves turning orange, the days beginning to get shorter and a chill in the air, we know autumn is imminent. And with it, the bi-annual time change. When do the clocks...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
The Tent (at the End of the Universe)
London has many restaurants you nip in for a quick bite or ones you can dawdle in over dessert, but there are all too few eateries that confidently grab you by the shirt collar and say: 'This is a date night restaurant. This, my friend, is a sexy restaurant.' Well, put your best freakum dress on, because The Tent (at the End of the Universe) is that restaurant.
