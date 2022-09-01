Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
No surprise, Ohio State defense 'expected' dominant performance vs. Notre Dame
Saturday didn’t just mark Ohio State’s marquee opener against Notre Dame, but also the debut of the Buckeyes’ new defense. Following two years of struggles, players and coaches spoke all offseason about the improvements being made behind closed doors. Talk can be cheap, but the Scarlet and...
Ohio State names four players of the week from Notre Dame win
Ohio State had one goal in Week 1 of the college football season and that was to start the year 1-0. The second-ranked Buckeyes did that, even with some struggles, defeating No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. It was ultimately a team performance from the...
From atmosphere to play of Buckeyes’ defense, DB target sounds sold on Ohio State
Bryce West sounded sold on Ohio State after being in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes’ defeated Notre Dame Saturday night.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Media not convinced Buckeyes' offense is nation's best despite win over Notre Dame
The Ohio State offense faced a litany of questions from media members after the Buckeyes' season-opening win over Notre Dame. What promised to be the nation's most explosive unit this season largely struggled following the exit of Jaxon Smith-Njigba early due to injury. The Buckeyes were held to three touchdowns for the first time since the national championship game to end the 2020 season and didn't find their rhythm against the Fighting Irish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury 'not a long-term thing,' coach Ryan Day says
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that the injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "not a long-term thing" and that the Buckeyes hope to have the former 5-star recruit available against Arkansas State on Saturday. Smith-Njigba left this past weekend's win over Notre Dame with the injury; 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the Rockwall (Texas) product injured his hamstring.
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Look: Buckeyes look ahead after taking care of Notre Dame
With the landmark season-opening game against Notre Dame out of the way, Ohio State will move on to Week 2 and a “guarantee game” next Saturday against Arkansas State at Ohio Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network). Each week, the First Look column will be our first taste of...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Ohio State football injuries: WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming hopeful for Week 2, Ryan Day says
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming both back in action for the Buckeyes' Week 2 home game against Arkansas State following injuries to the pair of pass-catchers. Fleming did not see action during Ohio State's 21-10 Week 1 victory after being listed as a game-time decision, while Smith-Njigba suffered an apparent left leg injury early and was limited the remainder of the night.
HOW TO WATCH: Penn State football's 2022 home opener vs. Ohio
Penn State (1-0) opens its 2022 home season when it takes on Ohio (1-0) at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The action is slated to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are coming off of a 35-31 road win over Purdue in West Lafayette last Thursday. It was a Big Ten game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
368K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0