Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Two teenagers killed within hours of each other
17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, a student at Mervo High, was shot and killed Friday. Hours later, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Baltimore County.
firststateupdate.com
Magnolia House Party Ends With Gunfire, One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Magnolia area on early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers observed numerous vehicles and pedestrians departing from the area. Troopers then located a 37-year-old Dover man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. DeMalto said the investigation showed that the victim was leaving a nearby party when he was shot by an unknown subject. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect description available at this time. The victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment.
1 dead and multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
A man was killed and multiple other people injured at a Maryland convenience store near Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in Maryland at 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, the agency said. Police did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Maryland State Police Make Arrest in July 4th Murder Case
EASTON, MD (PRESS RELEASE) – Maryland State Police make eleventh arrest in connection with the...
WMDT.com
Road rage incident turned shooting in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident where a driver fired a gun in Smyrna on Saturday evening. On September 3rd at 11:49 P.M. troopers responded to a call in the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a woman from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of the road rage incident. The investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV began slowing down and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim then began passing the SUV and as she drove y her vehicle was shot. The SUV fled the scene.
WGMD Radio
Update: Man Gets Shot on Ocean City Boardwalk
One person has been shot in Ocean City in the area of North Division Street and the Boardwalk (Atlantic Avenue). The victim was taken to a hospital by Ocean City EMS early Monday morning, according to police. Our Alan Henney tells us a man was shot in the arm. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for exposing himself to University of Maryland student on bus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is looking for a middle-aged man who exposed himself to a student on a bus nearby the College Park Metro station Friday evening. The female student informed the police department that an indecent exposure indecent happened around 5:30 p.m....
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say
BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible...
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police
An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Car trouble turned robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened earlier this morning in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. The victim involved called the police around 11:45 P.M after he pulled into the parking lot having engine trouble. The victim said after several minutes of working on the vehicle, two Black males approached him with a gun, demanding money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and left the scene on foot. Through investigation, it was determined the robbery took place at 12:09 A.M.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor PM Smith on Mervo shooting: 'Stop handcuffing our police officers'
Baltimore Pastor PM Smith discussed the killing of a student at Mergenthaler High School on September 2, 2022, live on FOX45 Morning News. Shelley Orman: So what is it going to take to stop this violence?. Pastor PM Smith: Can I say the usual three things. The city's in crisis...
firststateupdate.com
Audio: Four Shot On Delaware State University Campus Saturday
Just before 1:30, Saturday morning rescue crews responded to the area of the administration building on the Delaware State University Campus for reports of a shooting. Initial reports indicate that four people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. A message sent through the DSU alerts system states...
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Serious Crash With Drunk Driver In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On September 4. 2022, at approximately 12:40am, Eastern district officers responded to the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road, Annapolis for a crash involving a sedan and a pick up truck. The investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Buschs Frontage Road and...
Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report
More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
WMDT.com
One man suffering a gunshot wound following a shooting after a party
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Sunday morning. Just after 1 A.M. troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. When police arrived they noticed numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. Troopers found a male victim from Dover who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body. The ongoing investigation revealed that the victim left a party nearby when he was shot by an unknown subject. At this moment there is no suspect description available.
Comments / 2