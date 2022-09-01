Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Magnolia area on early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers observed numerous vehicles and pedestrians departing from the area. Troopers then located a 37-year-old Dover man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. DeMalto said the investigation showed that the victim was leaving a nearby party when he was shot by an unknown subject. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect description available at this time. The victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment.

