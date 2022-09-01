Read full article on original website
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees
Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police. Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.
St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue
The Speedway at 925 Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. closed Thursday evening after an employee was shot. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being shot while working at Speedway on St. Paul's Grand Avenue. According to the St. Paul...
Fugitive Friday for September 2, 2022
Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for unlawful possession of a syringe. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Justin Main is wanted out of Michigan for parole violation with the original convictions of burglary and controlled substance....
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
At least 1 person killed in 5-car North County crash involving FedEx truck
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.
Watch now: Early detection, advancements aid in fight against Central Illinois' No. 2 killer (copy)
Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Future reporting will explore issues related to stroke and COVID-19.
2 shot, 1 killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and one person was killed Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Skokie man's body recovered from Illinois River Saturday
A body found in the Illinois River at Utica Saturday is believed to be a missing suburban man. Authorities were contacted about 8:30am, after a fisherman discovered a man's body in the water along North 27th road – west of Route 178. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said the man is 61 years of age and from Skokie. Though his name is not being released now, police learned his identity through the car's registration after it was found abandoned Friday at the Starved Rock Boat Ramp. He was considered a “missing person” until found Saturday.
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think
You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
After a 10th child dies in the last 9 months on the DCFS radar, lawmakers demand changes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has learned another child on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has died.He's the 10th child in nine months. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered what lawmakers call a crisis inside the department tasked with caring for the state's most vulnerable.Joel Watts was 12. He loved to cook and dance on TikTok and was known as Cuco to his family. His body was removed from the family's home in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood August 19th, making him the 10th child on the radar of the state's child welfare office to...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
