Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Triston Casas gets first hit in big-league debut
It didn't take Triston Casas long to get comfortable at Fenway Park. In his big-league debut on Sunday, Boston's No. 2 prospect collected his first hit in his third at-bat. While it was just an infield grounder, he found an opening and reached first base safely when Corey Seager didn't have a throw from shortstop.
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers Cy Young Candidate Gets Good News Following MRI
The 2022 All-Star received good news on Friday after MRI results
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants exec Farhan Zaidi: 'Everything is on the table' this offseason
After winning 107 games in 2021, the Giants have taken a big step backwards, posting a 63-68 record through 131 games. Pretty much everything clicked during that dream season, but injuries and under-performance have marred San Francisco’s efforts this year, with the bullpen and much of the lineup being particularly inconsistent.
NBC Sports
Five things Giants can do in September for a better 2023
LOS ANGELES -- A year after they spent a thrilling September holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West title, the Giants entered the month seven games under .500. It has been a disappointing season, particularly over the last six weeks, but Gabe Kapler mentioned multiple times over the weekend that he wants his group to finish strong.
NBC Sports
Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz
As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game
The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game. Papelbon, who was...
NBC Sports
Rodón, Flores rise to occasion in Giants' much-needed win
While Wilmer Flores has come up with some big hits during his MLB career with the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Giants, not many would have predicted that he's one of the best clutch hitters over the last decade. But the numbers back it. Flores came through with a...
NBC Sports
Junis includes former Giants star in dream starting rotation
Every MLB players has their favorite players who would be part of any dream lineup, or in Jakob Junis' case, dream rotation. The Giants pitcher was asked to pick his all-time starting rotation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Therese Viñal, and the 29-year-old Junis has a combination of players from the the last four decades.
NBC Sports
Phillies place Castellanos on IL, call up Triple A standout
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Phillies added another regular player to their injured list Sunday when right fielder Nick Castellanos was shut down with a strained right oblique muscle. Manager Rob Thomson called the injury mild and said he hoped Castellanos could return once the 10-day assignment was complete. Castellanos joins...
Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How
Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension
NBC Sports
Phillies push pause on Wheeler again; prospect McGarry gets a look in bullpen
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Wheeler will not return to the Phillies' starting rotation Tuesday night. The right-hander is still dealing with inflammation in his right elbow. "It's feeling better and I'm sure if this was a playoff game, he'd say, 'Give me the ball,'" manager Rob Thomson said before Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.
NBC Sports
Kenny Young joining Buccaneers practice squad
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran linebacker. After ESPN’s Field Yates reported linebacker Kenny Young was visiting the club, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Young is signing with Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Young spent the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders, signing with Las Vegas in...
NBC Sports
Logan Thomas unsure if he’ll play Week 1
Commanders tight end Logan Thomas came off the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players last week and that move suggests confidence that his knee is well enough for him to play in the first four weeks of the regular season. Thomas may not be ready...
NFL・
Comments / 0