Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Fort D in Cape Girardeau holds Fall Muster event

Fort D in Cape Girardeau held a Fall Muster event.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Labor Day weekend at Wappapello Lake

A photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation

PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Fallen soldier memorial on display at Wappapello Lake

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial photo exhibit of Missouri’s fallen is now being displayed inside the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center located at Wappapello Lake. The display is called Remembering Our Fallen. It remembers and honors the service men and women from all branches who have lost their life since the 9/11 attacks.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Public Schools names new district instructional coach

Paducah Public Schools announced the hiring of a new district instructional coach on Friday. As a member of the Paducah Instructional Team, Christal Crane will provide instructional assistance and professional development to teachers and administrators, mainly at Paducah Tilghman High School. Crane has worked in education for nine years, previously...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships will be held at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17. The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the event. The competition features the top...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.

2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

One dead in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51. Lewis was driving...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County

Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
WAFB.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

Benton Neighbors Day event

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The annual Benton Neighbor-Day was a 3-day event that concluded this afternoon with a parade that brought out the joy of the community. Benton Neighbor-Day participant Robert Garces came out for his 10th year and he says it gets better every year. “Gets better every...
BENTON, MO

