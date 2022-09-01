ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Yankees collapse has officially gotten scary

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjVVz_0heJaI8T00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Forget the comparisons to the 1998 Yankees.

If the Yankees aren’t careful, they may be remembered in the same way the 2004 Yankees are: The authors of one of the biggest collapses in sports history.

After another brutal loss to a bad Angels team in Anaheim , the Yankees find themselves just six games ahead of the Rays — and just five in the loss column — as the two teams prepare to meet six times in the next 10 days, starting Friday at Tropicana Field.

What seemed like a foregone conclusion by the middle of June, a Yankees division title, is now in jeopardy.

Their 15 ½ game lead on July 8 has been cut in half — and then some.

The last time they had such a slim advantage in the playoffs, June 3, the Yankees were in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and a stretch in which they won 16 of 17 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntJ49_0heJaI8T00
The Yankees have been in a tailspin
Getty Images

At this moment, they’re coming off their worst month since the miserable 1991 season , when they finished under .500 for a third straight year.

One thing in the Yankees’ favor for the stretch run is that according to Tankathaon.com , they have just the 15th-hardest remaining schedule, while only two teams have a more difficult road ahead than the Rays.

But that’s small solace for a team that’s coming off of what manager Aaron Boone called a “rough month.”

And he wasn’t interested in discussing how September might be better.

“We’ve got to play better than we’ve played lately,” Boone said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The offense has been almost non-existent, which means errors on back-to-back plays by Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a mistake from Gerrit Cole to Shohei Ohtani that turned into a three-run homer sealed the Yankees’ fate on Wednesday.

“We’re still in a good spot,” Cole said afterward in a dour visiting clubhouse at Angel Stadium. “We’ve got another month of opportunities to try to continue to get better.”

It sounded similar to what Aaron Judge said just a few weeks ago after another dismal road trip, when they went 2-7 in stops at St. Louis, Seattle and Boston.

“If you would have asked me at the start of the year, ‘Would I like a 10-game lead in the middle of August?’ I think any of us would have signed up for that,” the outfielder said on Aug. 14. “There’s little things we need to improve on, going back over this whole road trip. Different things on the basepaths, executing with guys in scoring position [and] picking each other up.”

Outside of a five-game winning streak — that’s been followed by losses in four of their last five games — that hasn’t happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8hYm_0heJaI8T00
The Rays have trimmed the Yankees lead to six games in the AL East.
Getty Images

To make matters worse in The Bronx, the Rays are coming off a sweep of Miami, have won nine of their past 11 and are 14-4 since Aug. 13.

And since Aug. 12, Tampa Bay has moved from fourth to second place in the AL East.

They’re without their best pitcher for at least the next two weeks, with Shane McClanahan on the IL due to a right shoulder impingement , but the Yankees are dealing with their own injury woes. Luis Severino (lat) and Nestor Cortes (groin) are on the IL, they have a battered bullpen and Anthony Rizzo (back) and DJ LeMahieu (toe) are trying to play through injuries.

“It is a long year,” Boone said of getting back to the style of play his team showed in the first half. “I have total confidence we will. We’ve got to get guys healthy and the unfortunate part is the last several weeks, we’ve been losing close games.”

There figures to be plenty more of them over the next month and into the postseason, so it’s in the Yankees’ best interest to start winning some of them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Miami, FL
New York City, NY
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Shohei Ohtani
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy