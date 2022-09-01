ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes

College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chansi Stuckey
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr Locks#Notre Dame Official Visit#Composite Rankings#Irish Illustrated
247Sports

Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota

Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'

Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy