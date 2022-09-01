Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes
College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight
Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
247Sports
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
247Sports
Elite Georgia athlete calls latest Ohio State visit ‘epic,’ already talking return for another game
An elite athlete from Georgia had an “epic” return to Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10.
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: LSU loses on unbelievable blocked extra point
LSU drove 99 yards in the final 1:20 of Sunday night’s game against Florida State, only to lose on a blocked extra point. FSU beat LSU 24-23 to improve to 2-0. The Seminoles were in control late but nearly gave the game away. They were leading 24-17 and recovered...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
247Sports
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
247Sports
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
247Sports
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Mike Greenberg Is Getting Crushed For His Tweet About Ohio State's Offense
It took Mike Greenberg just a few minutes into the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game to tweet something ridiculous about the Buckeyes offense. Following the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game, Greenberg went as far to say Ohio State has one of the best offenses "we have seen in some time."
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
247Sports
Oklahoma football: What UTEP coach Dana Dimel said after Sooners defeated Miners
UTEP faced an uphill battle Saturday at Oklahoma, as the Miners lost 45-13. Dana Dimel and company found themselves down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but battled back after that, as Oklahoma would go on to win the next three quarters 24-13. It was something Dimel pointed out in his postgame press conference.
College Football Analyst Is 'Worried' About 2 Notable Teams
Week 1 of the college football season is nearly in the books. The opening Saturday featured several statement wins from ranked schools, but not everyone started off on the right foot. FOX analyst RJ Young identified Iowa and Utah as two teams worrying him after Week 1. In Young's updated...
247Sports
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Comments / 0