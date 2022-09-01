ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Council makes interim pick for District 4 vacancy

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUmnJ_0heJa9HB00

Teri Dockery, a counselor at the YMCA, is the newest Memphis City Council member.

The other 12 council members selected Dockery to fill the vacant District 4 seat representing Orange Mound, South Memphis and Cooper-Young.

Dockery succeeds Jamita Swearengen, who resigned from the council last month following her election as Shelby County Circuit Court Clerk.

Dockery is not one of the four candidates running for the District 4 seat and the rest of Swearengen’s term in the Nov. 8 special election for the council seat.

Dockery won on the first ballot with the votes of seven of the nine council members voting. The two remaining council members voted for Jana Swearengen-Washington, the sister of Jamita Swearengen.

