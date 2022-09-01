Read full article on original website
Arizona spoils San Diego State’s stadium debut
Jayden de Laura led a new-look Arizona offense, throwing for 299 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats surprised
Snapdragon Stadium set to open for first time for Aztecs’ season opener
The San Diego State University Aztecs will take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday for their inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.
Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt
It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
Friday night football players, fans impacted by heat
The heat is also impacting Friday Night Lights with a number of local high schools taking the field.
Sports Talk Radio's Big Shift: XTRA 1360 is Now San Diego Sports 760
On Thursday morning sports talk radio fans in San Diego may have been a little bit confused. Some because the shows they’re used to hearing were on a different station. Others because they were hearing something for the very first time. The artist formerly known as XTRA 1360 moved...
What did Jedd Fisch say after San Diego State?
Arizona was an underdog against San Diego State on Saturday, but it did not take long for the Wildcats to show they were clearly better. Even when Arizona had a punt go off a player and result in a touchdown or Jayden de Laura threw an interception, the overall approach of the Wildcats never changed.
Several people receive medical aid at Snapdragon Stadium amid heat wave
Several people at Snapdragon Stadium were treated by first responders Saturday amid dangerously hot conditions in the San Diego area, fire officials said.
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Fire department sees wave of heat-related injuries at Snapdragon Stadium
Thousands of people attended the first game at San Diego State's new home field as a heat wave continues to impact the Southwest.
This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living
The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
New lawsuit could threaten fate of a massive redevelopment of the city's Sports Arena site
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been hit with another lawsuit challenging its decision to raise the height limit in the Midway District. This, just days before a city council committee will decide whether to select a developer to redevelop the San Diego Sports Arena. The lawsuit from Save...
San Diego City Council proposal could extinguish bonfire-for-hire businesses
SAN DIEGO — If you’re going to the beach for Labor Day weekend, bonfires outside City of San Diego designated rings are still legal. But that could be changing soon. The San Diego City Council is getting ready to vote on a proposed bonfire ban next month. But...
Shawarma Guys Looks to Expand San Diego Footprint
The Mediterranean food-truck hit makes its way to Mira Mesa
Snapdragon Stadium set to open amid dangerous heat wave
It is a historic weekend for San Diego State University with the opening of Snapdragon Stadium, but fans will be dealing with excessive heat and limited shade. "We are expecting to see a good volume of heat-related illnesses," said Mark Selapack, Falck San Diego's operations division manager. "This is the first game of the season, there is no roof there."
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
Scorching Heat Wave Continues Saturday with 100-Plus Highs for Much of San Diego
Much of San Diego County will experience 100-plus highs as the scorching Western heat wave continues for a fifth day on Saturday, the National Weather Service advised. An excessive heat warning for all of the county remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. “Strong high pressure centered over the...
Massive turnout at Snapdragon Stadium could mean big parking issues
SAN DIEGO — With a massive turnout expected for Saturday's opening game at Snapdragon Stadium, Aztecs fans can also expect huge parking challenges as well. The lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open five hours before kick-off, but be forewarned: parking there will be at a premium. For San Diego...
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
SDSU confirms first Mpox case in off-campus student
San Diego State University on Thursday confirmed its first case of Mpox in an off-campus student.
