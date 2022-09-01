ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after San Diego State?

Arizona was an underdog against San Diego State on Saturday, but it did not take long for the Wildcats to show they were clearly better. Even when Arizona had a punt go off a player and result in a touchdown or Jayden de Laura threw an interception, the overall approach of the Wildcats never changed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Ellis
Person
Alex Morgan
newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living

The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel City#The San Diego Wave#Snapdragon Stadium#Espn
KPBS

Snapdragon Stadium set to open amid dangerous heat wave

It is a historic weekend for San Diego State University with the opening of Snapdragon Stadium, but fans will be dealing with excessive heat and limited shade. "We are expecting to see a good volume of heat-related illnesses," said Mark Selapack, Falck San Diego's operations division manager. "This is the first game of the season, there is no roof there."
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
News 8 KFMB

Massive turnout at Snapdragon Stadium could mean big parking issues

SAN DIEGO — With a massive turnout expected for Saturday's opening game at Snapdragon Stadium, Aztecs fans can also expect huge parking challenges as well. The lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open five hours before kick-off, but be forewarned: parking there will be at a premium. For San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla

A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy