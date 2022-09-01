ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cynthia Frelund defends Baker Mayfield ‘f–k up’ the Browns reporting

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMP5M_0heJZuhK00

Cynthia Frelund is standing her ground.

After Baker Mayfield denied having said that he would ‘f–k up’ his former team when the Panthers play the Browns in Week 1, Frelund is defending the accuracy of the remark she attributed to the quarterback that she made on a recent episode of the “Around the NFL” podcast.

Frelund told ESPN that Mayfield reiterated her own words of encouragement — to ‘f–k them up’ — back to her.

“He echoed it back,” Frelund told the reporter David Newton. “It was very innocuous on his part. The tone was gracious and happy and excited.”

A maybe-relevant distinction here is that this is not exactly what Frelund said on the podcast . There, she said that she told Mayfield to “kick their [ass],” and he responded that he was going to “f–k them up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BTOr_0heJZuhK00
Cynthia Frelund stood by comments she attributed to Baker Mayfield after his denial.
Getty Images

“I’m going to fuck them up” – baker mayfield on week 1 vs #browns pic.twitter.com/xoeZ296WQw

— gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) August 30, 2022

In her initial telling of the story, he was saying something slightly different back to her, albeit something that was effectively the same in spirit.

Before Mayfield’s denial, his former teammate, Myles Garrett, reacted to the story , effectively writing it off as saying that this is who Mayfield is — but it will also be some extra juice to motivate the Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C21eb_0heJZuhK00
Baker Mayfield plays his former team, the Browns, Week 1.
Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns are starting Jacoby Brissett against the Panthers on Sept. 11. The Panthers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns

Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Cannot Afford A Week 1 Letdown

Baker Mayfield is facing enormous pressure with the Carolina Panthers in their first game of 2022. The reason behind this week one pressure comes from the Panthers opponent. This game features Mayfield facing his former team, the Cleveland Browns. While facing an old team isn’t new in the NFL, there...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy