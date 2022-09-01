UPDATE: Britain Covey & other Utes join NFL practice squads

After being waived earlier this week, several Pro Utes have signed with NFL practice squads.

Despite a handful of Utes not making the cut for their respective teams final 53-man rosters, the vast majority who were waved on Monday were able to re-sign with the practice squads.

While not making the final roster means that it is unlikely many of these Pro Utes will see the field this season, it does keep their NFL dreams alive and a call-up could happen at anytime.

As for now, these players will practice against the 53-man roster and assist them in their preparations for each opponent they face throughout the season.

In terms of compensation, practice squad players with two or less accrued seasons of experience will make $11,500 per week, while the more experienced veterans can negotiate pay between $15,400 and $19,900 per week.

Pro Utes on NFL Practice Squads

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Ford

Las Vegas Raiders

Cole Fotheringham

While Bamidele Olaseni originally re-signed to the Raiders practice squad, sources say that he has been cut and is now a free agent.

New Orleans Saints

Nephi Sewell

Chase Hansen

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

