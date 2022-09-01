ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

UPDATE: Britain Covey & other Utes join NFL practice squads

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9jMu_0heJZhT700

After being waived earlier this week, several Pro Utes have signed with NFL practice squads.

Despite a handful of Utes not making the cut for their respective teams final 53-man rosters, the vast majority who were waved on Monday were able to re-sign with the practice squads.

While not making the final roster means that it is unlikely many of these Pro Utes will see the field this season, it does keep their NFL dreams alive and a call-up could happen at anytime.

As for now, these players will practice against the 53-man roster and assist them in their preparations for each opponent they face throughout the season.

In terms of compensation, practice squad players with two or less accrued seasons of experience will make $11,500 per week, while the more experienced veterans can negotiate pay between $15,400 and $19,900 per week.

Pro Utes on NFL Practice Squads

Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KVhH_0heJZhT700
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Mika Tafua (52) is held back by Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (68) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Nick Ford

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Cole Fotheringham

While Bamidele Olaseni originally re-signed to the Raiders practice squad, sources say that he has been cut and is now a free agent.

New Orleans Saints

  • Nephi Sewell
  • Chase Hansen

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeLOy_0heJZhT700
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks New York Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae (50) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

Related
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
222
Followers
331
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy