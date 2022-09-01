ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss basketball programs release nonconference schedules

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jyk9_0heJZfhf00

Southern Miss men's and women's basketball each released their nonconference schedule in full on Thursday morning.

The men take the court for the first time with a scrimmage at home against Delta State on Nov. 1, while the women will host Auburn Montgomery on Nov. 2 for their preseason tune-up.

Both Southern Miss programs begin the regular season at home against William Carey on November 7 as part of a doubleheader.

Here are the full nonconference slates for both programs.

Southern Miss men's basketball nonconference schedule

Nov. 7: vs William Carey

Nov. 11: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: vs Loyola New Orleans

Nov. 18: at Liberty

Nov. 22: vs Winthrop (Cancun Challenge)

Nov. 23: vs Purdue Fort Wayne or Eastern Michigan (Cancun Challenge)

Nov. 27: vs Mobile

Nov. 29: vs Montana

Dec. 4: at Northwestern State

Dec. 10: vs Lamar

Dec. 13: at Lamar

Dec 18: vs McNeese State

Dec. 21: at UNLV

Southern Miss women's basketball nonconference schedule

Nov. 2: vs Auburn Montgomery (exhibition)

Nov. 7: vs William Carey

Nov. 12: at Valparaiso

Nov. 16: at Ole Miss

Nov. 19: vs North Alabama

Nov. 25: vs Nicholls (Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic)

Nov. 26: vs Lamar (Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic)

Nov. 30: vs Mississippi College

Dec. 3: at Samford

Dec. 11: vs Alabama

Dec. 16: vs UC Irvine (Long Beach Classic)

Dec. 17: at Long Beach State (Long Beach Classic)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Liberty overcomes injuries, 4th quarter deficit for 4OT win at Southern Miss

Less than two weeks ago, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze named Charlie Brewer the team’s starting quarterback for the season opener at Southern Miss on Sept. 3. The former Baylor and Utah signal caller had over 10,000 career passing yards coming into the season, but by the end of opening night it would be another quarterback that would lead the Flames to a season opening, 29-27, win over the Golden Eagles in four overtimes.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
Hattiesburg, MS
College Basketball
State
Montana State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Magnolia State Live

Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Spill on Highway 49 Friday

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Fire Department and Magee Police Department received a call at 9:30 AM informing the agencies that an 18 wheeler hauling animal waste bi products spilled a portion of its load in the highway.
MAGEE, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

1K+
Followers
362
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy