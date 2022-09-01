Southern Miss basketball programs release nonconference schedules
Southern Miss men's and women's basketball each released their nonconference schedule in full on Thursday morning.
The men take the court for the first time with a scrimmage at home against Delta State on Nov. 1, while the women will host Auburn Montgomery on Nov. 2 for their preseason tune-up.
Both Southern Miss programs begin the regular season at home against William Carey on November 7 as part of a doubleheader.
Here are the full nonconference slates for both programs.
Southern Miss men's basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 7: vs William Carey
Nov. 11: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 14: vs Loyola New Orleans
Nov. 18: at Liberty
Nov. 22: vs Winthrop (Cancun Challenge)
Nov. 23: vs Purdue Fort Wayne or Eastern Michigan (Cancun Challenge)
Nov. 27: vs Mobile
Nov. 29: vs Montana
Dec. 4: at Northwestern State
Dec. 10: vs Lamar
Dec. 13: at Lamar
Dec 18: vs McNeese State
Dec. 21: at UNLV
Southern Miss women's basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 2: vs Auburn Montgomery (exhibition)
Nov. 7: vs William Carey
Nov. 12: at Valparaiso
Nov. 16: at Ole Miss
Nov. 19: vs North Alabama
Nov. 25: vs Nicholls (Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic)
Nov. 26: vs Lamar (Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic)
Nov. 30: vs Mississippi College
Dec. 3: at Samford
Dec. 11: vs Alabama
Dec. 16: vs UC Irvine (Long Beach Classic)
Dec. 17: at Long Beach State (Long Beach Classic)
