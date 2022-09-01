Woof, woof? Yes, there's a new Dolly Parton dog line | The Pick

How about this for stuff you didn't know you needed *immediately*: A blonde Dolly Parton dog wig. Yes, it's a thing.

Music reporter Matt Leimkuehler here, howling about Parton, who introduced this week a new pet line — called Doggy Parton, of course — for four-legged friends of Tennessee's beloved songbird. It features an overall dress, high-heeled squeaky toy, matching collar-and-leash set and the aforementioned pup wig (like Parton says, "The higher the hair, the closer to God").

A barking good cause: Proceeds from the line benefit Willa B. Farms, a local animal rescue. Parton said, "... [It's] a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?'"

A day with Dave Mustaine

What happens when you spend an afternoon with a trash metal legend? We've got a story for that. I took a trip last month to Mustaine's rural estate south of Nashville to talk life in Music City, new tunes and kicking cancer to the curb.

Come for the anecdote about how Mustaine — refusing to give up songwriting during chemotherapy — regularly drove an ATV across his property to a makeshift studio, where he worked with an IV strapped to his wrist.

Hear it from Mustaine: On his bounce back from throat cancer, the Megadeth frontman said, "America loves a comeback story. I have just been stubborn and not willing to have anybody count me out."

Robert Plant? Alison Krauss?

🚨Live on the Green returns🚨

Free music! This weekend!

Sheryl Crow, Yola and more perform at the five-day return of Lightning 100 festival Live on the Green. Tennessean reporter Dave Paulson takes readers inside how the festival nearly folded after two years impacted by COVID-19, but instead weathered the storm to come back swinging in full-force.