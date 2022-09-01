ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Whalen got Barkley as her Hall of Fame presenter

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWPNh_0heJZSB600

Dawn Staley was an easy get for Whalen. Barkley? That took some help.

When Lindsay Whalen is formally inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame this month she'll have hall of famers Dawn Staley and Charles Barkley presenting her.

"I've had a good rapport and I've known Dawn for a long time, so Dawn was a fairly easy phone call," Whalen said Thursday as a guest on KFAN at the Minnesota State Fair.

But how'd she get Barkley?

It turns out that each Hall of Fame inductee had to pick a minimum of two current hall of famers to present them during the Sept. 10 ceremony Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

"So I'm looking at this list and I'm like OK I know a few people but then I'm like, alright, I'm going for my favorite player. I'm going big. I grew up watching him, I loved those Phoenix Suns teams," Whalen explained.

Now how does one get in contact with Barkley? Melissa Maines, the newly-named general manager of Gophers women's basketball, went to Auburn, just as Barkley did, and she was able to get his cell number.

"I didn't want to call because he's going to get I don't know how many phone calls a day, so I just shoot him a really nice text and just said I would be honored if you would stand up and there and, you know, just say, present you," Whalen continued.

"He took about a day and a half to respond, so I was like there's no way he's getting back to me. I actually deleted the text because I was like, 'let me just get this off my phone, let me just get this off my mind.' I'm like I'm giving him one more day and I'm going to have to move on to somebody else. I was probably going to move on to Michael Jordan or something," she joked.

"So then he texted me and he just said he'd be honored and this that and the other, so here we go."

Barkley and Staley won't speak at the event. But they'll stand behind Whalen during her speech. Whalen gets 5-7 minutes to speak, which she says she's already written and practiced numerous times.

"I'm working it as an opportunity to work on a little bit of my stand-up routine. You just never know. Gotta have a fallback," she joked. "I'm going to work on my thing, say a few thank-yous ... I have a couple of good lines in there that I'm really just hoping to land."

What if they don't laugh? "Well they will," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lindsay Whalen
Person
Dawn Staley
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfan#Each Hall Of Fame#Symphony Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
735
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy