Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
KATU.com
Man found dead after reports of shooting in SE Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Southeast Portland home on Sunday morning, homicide detectives say. Reports came in at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday for a person shot in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Police arrived to find a man dead, and the bureau’s...
Surveillance captures 53 rapid fire shots in Portland
Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
Memorial grows for 26-year-old mom — an innocent bystander — killed in street race
The woman, who police identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill, was walking in the area early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland when police say she was hit by an "out-of-control" vehicle as a result of the driver hitting another car and then a tree.
KATU.com
Detectives ask for info in deadly shooting at N. Portland street racing event
One person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a street racing event in North Portland on Sunday, and there’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Portland Police said 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was fatally shot during an illegal street...
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
kptv.com
Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
KATU.com
Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
clayconews.com
SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
KXL
Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries
PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday. Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the. intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast...
KATU.com
Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
Man shot, killed in Portland’s Old Town identified
The Portland Police Bureau publicly identified the man shot and killed in Portland's Old Town neighborhood a week ago.
