ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man found dead after reports of shooting in SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in a Southeast Portland home on Sunday morning, homicide detectives say. Reports came in at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday for a person shot in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Police arrived to find a man dead, and the bureau’s...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Shooting#I 5#Violent Crime#Radio Cab
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
KATU.com

Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday. Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the. intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN

A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy