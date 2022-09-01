Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Here's how to park at the Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has released explicit details about parking at the upcoming Southern Heritage Classic. The event will be held at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. There are different parking lots, organized by color as well as Tiger Lane lot. Tailgating...
violetskyadventures.com
Visit Memphis’ Buffalo Herd
Shelby Farms Park is a sprawling 4,500-acre park in Memphis that features lakes, playgrounds and nearly 11 miles of trail ways. A buffalo herd that roams the grassland is a popular sight to see as well as in the spring when baby buffalo play in the fields. Boating, fishing, biking and horseback riding are just a couple other popular adventures in Shelby Farms Park.
actionnews5.com
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing mom last seen near University of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
momcollective.com
The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family
If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
One man dead in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh and another person has been detained by police. Officers were at the scene of the shooting in the 4200 block of Nam Ni shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Only in Memphis: Meet Memphis, born on 901 Day!
How do you celebrate and show love for Memphis on 901 Day? For these parents, it was having a new baby on 901 Day, and naming the child Memphis!
Memphis pig missing for weeks reunited with owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A pet pig on the lam for six weeks was reunited with its owners Wednesday afternoon at Memphis Animal Services. Somebody found the 80-pound Juliana pig named Julie wandering near Jackson and Chelsea. Kristin Clark said she had the pig for about four months before she managed to escape from her […]
South Memphis family feud leads to charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries and guns being pulled Sunday, police said. It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said. […]
One critical after South Parkway shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memphis 901FC Draws 1-1 with Orange County SC
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Memphis 901FC breaks their losing streak with a late goal for a 1-1 draw with Orange County SC Saturday night. Memphis started the match off holding possession and controlling the pace of the match. Orange County opened scoring in the 43 minute as a shot off a fast break was deflected into the back of the net.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
Memphis drivers could find gas prices at or below $3/gallon headed into Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news Mid-South drivers: gas prices continue to fall as we head into the Labor Day weekend with the fall season on the horizon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Memphis stood at $3.48 Friday. That's down from $3.53 a week ago and $3.87 a month ago.
Wreck causes backup at I-240 and 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck at I-240 and 385 caused big backups during morning rush hour Friday. Police reported the wreck around 6:30 a.m. They said it involved serious injury. At one point, all eastbound traffic from 240 onto 385 were closed. Lanes were reopening by about 7:45.
Authorities search wooded and residential areas in South Memphis on day 3 of missing Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department and federal partners completed search investigations near Longview Gardens Apartments, between residential areas and throughout wooded areas Sunday September 4. MPD has not confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources say authorities are...
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
Man severely hurt after southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Parkway East. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 2