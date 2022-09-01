Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Stuff the Jeep Supply Drive helps give back to teachers with providing school supplies
COOS BAY, Ore. — Members of a Jeep club spread up and down the South Coast will use a weekend supply drive to give back to local teachers. But they're not stuffing the truck, let's be clear; they're stuffing the Jeep. Hundreds of Jeep lovers in the Oregon's Bay...
nbc16.com
City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
nbc16.com
Night paving on Stephens Street starts September 6; drivers should anticipate minor delays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting September 6, contractors begin night paving Stephens Street. A three-quarter mile stretch of North Stephens Street will narrow travel down to one lane in each direction. According to the Roseburg Public Works Department, work will start just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard to Garden Valley...
Comments / 0