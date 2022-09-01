ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ first trailer drops

By CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Poor Christopher Robin.

Things don’t appear to go well for him in the first trailer for the forthcoming horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

The movie reimagines the beloved children’s tale as a slasher film in which both Pooh and Piglet appear to have turned against their childhood friend.

Craig David Dowsett stars along with Nikolai Leon, Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote and direct the film.

A release date has not yet been announced.

