Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ during brawl at Southeast High School

By Eduardo Castillo
 4 days ago

About seven or eight students were involved in a brawl that resulted in the use of pepper spray at Southeast High School on Wednesday, a school spokesperson said.

The fight broke out in the school’s cafeteria during the lunch period. The cause of the brawl is unknown. Although a school security officer used pepper spray, “no one was directly sprayed. It was used in the area to disperse the crowd,” said Wichita school district spokesperson Susan Arensman by email.

Principal Ben Mitchell alerted parents via email about the incident.

“I am sending you a parent link to inform you that we had to use pepper spray to disperse an unruly crowd of students. When situations get to where we cannot get students to comply and the learning environment is deemed unsafe we may have to resort to these measures,” Mitchell said in an email statement.

