ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Suspect UNC secondary faces challenge in App State QB Brice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRgmv_0heJWg3700

Northern Carolina (1-0) at Appalachian State (0-0), Saturday, noon EDT (ESPNU)

Line: North Carolina by 1/2 point, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

In-state bragging rights. Appalachian State defeated North Carolina in 2019 in Chapel Hill, a loss that didn’t sit well with Tar Heels fans given the Mountaineers have always been viewed as the little brother. But Appalachian State has repeatedly found itself in the Top 25 since moving up to the FBS and has made its mark in the Sun Belt Conference with four titles. This game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Both schools have high aspirations and received votes in the AP preseason Top 25. A victory here would be a huge momentum boost for the winner.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State QB Chase Brice vs. UNC’s secondary. Brice, now in his sixth season, threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the Mountaineers, who finished 10-4. He’ll face a Tar Heels secondary that looked very suspect last week against Florida A&M. UNC allowed unheralded quarterback Jeremy Moussa to complete 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Brice will have to find some new weapons after four App State receivers signed NFL contracts this past offseason.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNC: WR Josh Downs. The third-year receiver is a threat to take it to the end zone any time he touches the ball. He had nine catches for 78 yards and two scores in last weekend’s Week Zero opener. He ranked 10th in the Bowl Subdivision with 1,335 yards receiving.

Appalachian State RBs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples. Both backs have had 1,000-yard seasons with Noel doing it last year and Peoples in 2020. The Mountaineers should be strong up front with four of five starters returning on the offensive line.

FACTS & FIGURES

UNC coach Mack Brown was Appalachian State’s head coach in 1983 -- he was 32 years old at the time -- before working as Barry Switzer’s offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1984. ... Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye became the first player in program history to throw five touchdown passes in a first start. ... This is the first of two straight road games against Sun Belt Conference opponents for UNC. The Tar Heels travel to Georgia State next week. ... Appalachian State’s last five games vs. Power Five schools have been decided by less than seven points. ... Appalachian State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only FBS programs with nine-plus wins every year since 2015. .. The Mountaineers lost seven defensive starters from last year’s team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State (0-1). The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.
BOONE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Potential Duke target sets date for list cut

Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils. And the offer might ...
DURHAM, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Prediction time in battle for five-star TJ Power

On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
State
Alabama State
Boone, NC
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Duke-Northwestern Week 2 matchup

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of college football games around the country. Duke-Northwestern is another B1G game that will be taking place in Week 2. Northwestern is off to a 1-0 start after its thrilling comeback victory against Nebraska in Week 0. Duke also opened the regular season with a win, after shutting out Temple 30-0.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Friday night football results: Bulldogs, Eagles, Warriors, Cavaliers win

Williams rolled up a 37-20 victory at Southern Alamance on Friday night, avenging a loss from last season. The Bulldogs (2-1) prevailed in their road opener. They’ve won two of their first three games for the first time since 2019. Southern Alamance (1-2) lost for the second week in...
GRAHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Barry Switzer
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022

Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
thetrek.co

AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia

It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Appalachian State#College Football#American Football#Tar Heels#Fbs#The Sun Belt Conference#Ap#Florida A M
High Point University

HPU Poll: Inflation is Biggest Issue in North Carolina Households

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, 73% of North Carolinians said inflation is still the most important issue in the state right now. For example, more than half (56%) of North Carolinians said that higher gas prices have affected their household a lot. Just over one-third (34%) said gas prices affected them a little bit, and 8% said not at all.
HIGH POINT, NC
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Go Blue Ridge

Young Girl has gone missing.

Boone police department is requesting the help of anyone who may have information regarding a missing juvenile. Madison Hayes is A 16-year-old white female approximately 5‘6“ in weighing around 135 pounds they said she may not be wearing her prescription glasses and was the last known to have black hair. The last time Madison was seen was in the area of Newmarket Center on August 27. authority speculate she may be in Ashe, Watauga or Avery counties. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Hayes please contact the Boone police department at 828-268-6900.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy