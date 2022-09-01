Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
wcsjnews.com
Recent Survey Shows 60 Percent of Coal City Residents Oppose To Having Park District
Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz spoke with WCSJ recently about results from a Parks Facility and Programming Survey that was commissioned by the Coaler Citizen’s Committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz said the survey contained a number of questions as well as True False...
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
wjol.com
Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook
Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
bhhschicago.com
148 E Bailey Road #L
2 bedrooms , 1.1 baths, extra wide sliding patio doors off of the living room leading to the balcony over-looking the courtyard. Nice stroll to the pool, playground and tennis courts all within the subdivision of Olive Tree. Rent includes water, gas, heat, , pool, clubhouse, exterior maintenance. Minimum credit score 650, 2.3 X the monthly rent in income and rental insurance required prior to move in.
nypressnews.com
Watch Live: Mayor Lightfoot to hold press conference at Union Station
CHICAGO — According to the Mayor’s Press Office, Mayor Lightfoot and city leaders will be holding a 6 p.m. media availability at Union Station. No other information was made available.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport. The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport. Airline officials and local leaders believe this new facility will make traveling...
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Manhunt underway for escaped suspect near Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side
Elmhurst police say a suspect escaped their custody near the golf course after kicking out the back window of a police car.
Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said.
