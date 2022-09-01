ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

walls102.com

Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River

UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
wjol.com

Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook

Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
bhhschicago.com

148 E Bailey Road #L

2 bedrooms , 1.1 baths, extra wide sliding patio doors off of the living room leading to the balcony over-looking the courtyard. Nice stroll to the pool, playground and tennis courts all within the subdivision of Olive Tree. Rent includes water, gas, heat, , pool, clubhouse, exterior maintenance. Minimum credit score 650, 2.3 X the monthly rent in income and rental insurance required prior to move in.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport. The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport. Airline officials and local leaders believe this new facility will make traveling...
WEST CHICAGO, IL

