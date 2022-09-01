Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Register Citizen
DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford
MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
Register Citizen
After delays, downtown Bridgeport landlord files plans for dilapidated parking garage
BRIDGEPORT — After nearly three years of unresponsiveness and delays which frustrated city officials, a prominent downtown landlord has filed plans to overhaul a key parking facility available to its tenants and the public. New York-based Time Equities Inc. submitted the paperwork for the City Trust Garage at 157...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport among Emergency Crews at Structure Fire
According to WDTV, several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities did not reported any injuries in the fire. The fire reportedly started in a garage. Officials...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Crash!
2022-09-04@8:19pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a crash at Post and Beach Road. Use caution in the area.
nerej.com
The Hazel Stamford begins leasing its 183 apartments - Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade
Stamford, CT The Hazel Stamford, a new rental building located near the waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom homes and a...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
Impaired New Britain Woman Caught Driving Wrong Way In Farmington Construction Zone, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was busted allegedly driving drunk or high on drugs in the wrong direction in a construction zone on Route 9. The incident took place in Farmington around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to state police, Mindy Lee Rivera, age 37, of New Britain was arrested...
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves. “I’m a summer […]
Scribe
22 Platt St Basement
Recently Renovated, Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. On street parking. Home is 1 mile away from Griffin Hospital, Target, Marshall's, Meineke and more. It is also walking distance to the River walk, McDonald's, CVS, Taco Bell, Stop and Shop, BJ's, Burger King and more. Great location, great apartment. Please do the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Red Roof Inn Pizzeria Scores High On Portnoy's One-Bite Review
"Don't be fooled by the Red Roof Inn."That's Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's message to anyone looking to try Michael Angelo's on Route 46 in Fairfield — located in the same building as the motel chain.Portnoy stands in front of the restaurant with the manager, who helped the owners open the place nine…
