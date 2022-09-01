ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport among Emergency Crews at Structure Fire

According to WDTV, several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities did not reported any injuries in the fire. The fire reportedly started in a garage. Officials...
CLARKSBURG, WV
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Crash!

2022-09-04@8:19pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a crash at Post and Beach Road. Use caution in the area.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Scribe

22 Platt St Basement

Recently Renovated, Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. On street parking. Home is 1 mile away from Griffin Hospital, Target, Marshall's, Meineke and more. It is also walking distance to the River walk, McDonald's, CVS, Taco Bell, Stop and Shop, BJ's, Burger King and more. Great location, great apartment. Please do the...
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

