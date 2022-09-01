Read full article on original website
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
New COVID-19 boosters coming soon to New York
In preparation for a possible rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the fall or winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that millions of Americans, including those as young as 12, receive an updated booster shot targeting the omicron variant. The CDC's advisory committee voted and...
Coast Guard says it's calling off the search for 9 missing in deadly floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — Coast Guard says it's calling off the search for 9 missing in deadly floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Texas students, school staff encouraged to wear white and maroon Tuesday in solidarity with Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — Emotions will be running high on Tuesday as students in Uvalde CISD return to the classroom following the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. School districts across the state are encouraging students, staff, parents...
