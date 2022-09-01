ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HERNING, Denmark (AP) — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists.

Defending champion Canada was playing Sweden later for a place in the semifinals. Switzerland beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.

Sports
960 The Ref

Lithuania protests double-OT loss to Germany at EuroBasket

COLOGNE, Germany — (AP) — Lithuania protested its double-overtime loss to Germany at the EuroBasket tournament on Sunday, arguing that referees did not award it a free throw following a technical foul in regulation. It was not immediately clear how, or if, FIBA would respond to the protest.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

USWNT vs Nigeria score: Sophia Smith brace gives United States a comfortable win in Kansas City

The United States women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. The match was the first of a two-game series against Nigeria during the September window. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski inserted a starting lineup that featured a few changes from the Concacaf W Championship-winning squad over the summer, and the familiarly among the 11 players set the tone early as the USWNT found the back of the net three times in the opening half. A massive injury never allowed Nigeria to establish themselves as the U.S. cruised to victory. Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith recorded goals for the Americans.
KANSAS CITY, KS
ESPN

Mexico surprises U.S. in AmeriCup basketball opener

RECIFE, Brazil -- Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

