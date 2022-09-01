ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
