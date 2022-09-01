Read full article on original website
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Virginia State Fair tickets are now on sale for a discounted rate
Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.
Harvest Festival returns to James City County Sept. 17
The fall annual family tradition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
WAVY News 10
11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
