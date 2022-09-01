Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
biscaynetimes.com
New Sunny Isles $6 Million Community Center
Transforming the street level of a boxy parking garage into an inviting community space for Sunny Isles Beach residents was the vision of City Manager Christopher Russo and several city commissioners. “Every day we work to fulfill our mission to keep Sunny Isles Beach a world-class city that offers the...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.95 Million Contemporary Mediterranean Villa in Fort Lauderdale has A Vacation Resort Style Pool with Fountain and Optic Lighting
The Villa in Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious contemporary Mediterranean home overlooking the Coral Ridge Country Club Golf Course with resort style amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 4711 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph McFarlane (Phone:305-244-1266) & Silvana McFarlane (Phone: 954-699-6455) at Reform Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Fort Lauderdale.
worldairlinenews.com
FAA: FAA technicians rebuild the damaged MIA ILS in record time
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released this story about the record rebuild of the MIA ILS system after a Red Air DC-9-82 (MD-82) veered off the runway and plowed through the important guidance system (the aircraft was not rebuilt):. Rebuilding in Record Time. By C. Troxell, FAA. On June 21, a...
islandernews.com
Miami hires environmental expert as new chief resilience officer
Sonia Brubaker, a former EPA official, was named City of Miami chief resilience officer on Thursday by City Manager Art Noriega. "We are privileged to have attracted a uniquely-qualified and experienced candidate to lead a growing team of resilience professionals in the new Department of Resilience and Sustainability established in the upcoming fiscal year," said Noriega.
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear
The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022
MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
Click10.com
Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning. The vessel landed just before 7 a.m. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men...
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
fortlauderdale.gov
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment
The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
fb101.com
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT, ABA SET TO OPEN IN MIAMI THIS FALL
Miami’s culinary scene will keep heating up this year with the highly-anticipated debut of Aba, the stunning Mediterranean restaurant opening this Fall 2022 on the ground floor of the Bal Harbour Shops. From Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson and Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs, Aba will showcase a menu that features a fusion of rich flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey and Greece with Chef CJ’s Californian influences. Part of Chicago-based restaurant group, Lettuce Entertain You.
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
Comments / 0