Here's how some South Dakota school districts are handling a shortage of teachers

An ongoing teacher shortage has many South Dakota educators doing a little extra work.

The teacher shortage left 300 teaching positions open in the state at the start of the school year. Although that number is higher than normal, it's lower than the 520 positions that were open in April.

Schools are seeing a shortage of certified positions like teachers, as well as non-certified staff like paraprofessionals. That's forcing schools to come up with other options to teach students. Some school districts are also switching up their recruitment strategies.

Watertown School District could use more special education teachers

Jeff Danielsen, superintendent of the Watertown School District, said the district is short a few special education teachers. Because of that, the district's current special education teachers are currently being moved around in order to fill those blocks.

But the school district has been able to fill most of its non-certified job openings, said Danielsen. Paraprofessionals, staff members who support teachers but are not certified to teach themselves, have been helping teachers with things like supervision, he said.

Although the issue was prominent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Danielsen said it's unusual for the school district to not start the year fully staffed. Watertown has shifted its recruitment strategy in recent years by contacting placement offices at colleges and universities with teaching programs in other states. While the district previously focused on schools in South Dakota, it is now looking at colleges in North Dakota and Minnesota, too.

The district also struggled to fill a music teaching position. Fortunately, a retired music teacher has taken on the class, Danielsen said.

In the Aberdeen Public School District, Superintendent Becky Guffin said there is an opening for a language arts teacher as well as a special education position. It's the first time in years that the district has started the year not fully staffed. The other high school language teachers have stepped up to fill that void, causing them to lose their planning block. That was approved by the school board, she said.

A college student graduating in December will take over the language arts position in January, Guffin said.

In Doland, Minnesota teacher handles music classes virtually

Doland School District Superintendent Garrett Schmidt said his district is also short a music teacher. Because the school district is small, one music teacher handles music classes for all students, he said.

Since the job wasn't filled, Schmidt said an educator in Minnesota is teaching the class virtually a majority of the time, visiting campus two days a month.

That teacher has a contract for the rest of the year, said Schmidt, meaning the position is not currently listed. After seeing how the rest of this year goes, Schmidt said the district will reevaluate the situation to determine whether the position should be reopened.

Although it's Schmidt's first year at Doland, he's worked in several other school districts in South Dakota and Minnesota where he has encountered the same issue. While the Doland district is fortunate to have teachers who step up, sometimes the job simply asks too much. And while teachers have pushed to raise wages in South Dakota, Schmidt said the effects of higher wages and signing bonuses have not been as significant as was hoped.

Recruiting teachers is difficult for small school districts like Leola

Beverly Myer, superintendent of Leola School District, said the district has also experimented with virtual education in recent years. Leola implemented an e-learning English program several years ago because it could not find anyone to teach the class, she said.

Recruiting in rural areas is difficult, said Myer. But the district has started attending more teacher fairs, as well as keeping on eye on students who are graduating from Northern State University's teaching program.

The school district also has some paraprofessionals who are working on getting their license to teach, Myer said.

Roncalli employee working on master's degree to become teacher

That's what Michelle O'Keefe is doing at Roncalli High School in Aberdeen. She currently facilitates the school's STREAM program. STREAM stands for science, technology, religion, art and math.

O'Keefe has a bachelor's degree in management and marketing from Northern State University. She's working on obtaining her master's degree in teaching and, she said, will incorporate multimedia design into her lessons.

O'Keefe is in Northern's secondary education master's program, which is geared toward people who are making a career switch to go into teaching. She previously worked at Roncalli for four years in the development office, fundraising for the STREAM lab. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she began teaching as a substitute. Last year, she worked as an education assistant and decided that she wanted to teach full-time. In addition to facilitating the STREAM program, she also works as an education assistant with some of the school's special needs students.

She said she had been considering transitioning into a teaching career for several years. When she continued to hear about the teacher shortage, it seemed like the time to take the leap, O'Keefe said.

Roncalli Superintendent Tim Weisz said the district is fully staffed with six new people at the elementary level and one at the high school. While Weisz said it wasn't necessarily easy to fill open positions, the principals have done a great job with recruitment by building relationships with universities that have education programs and posting job openings online.