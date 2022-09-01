ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

HRS Plays ‘Password’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
PORTSMOUTH, VA
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
WAVY News 10

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
SUFFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia man dies in waters off Duck

The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC

