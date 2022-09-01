Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Mini Boot Camp For Kids
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis had a mini boot camp for kids. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
WAVY News 10
HRS Plays ‘Password’
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love a good game on HRS! Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner from the, ‘And Then We Had Sex’ podcast, joined Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling for a friendly game of ‘Password.’
princessanneindy.com
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
2 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening
Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
The perfect match: How a young 10 On Your Side viewer saved a life
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) -- Bodybuilder and personal trainer April Sethmann was on top of the world until 2016. That's when surgeons found the unexpected following a hysterectomy. Because of a rare form of cancer, doctors removed her right kidney and half of her left kidney.
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
13newsnow.com
Hampton home on Jayne Lee Drive damaged in fire
Photos provided by the division show the house badly charred on the backside near the deck. No one was hurt, though.
Missing elderly man last seen walking out of Portsmouth hospital safely located
Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing elderly man last seen walking out of a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house …. 1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway. Smash Mouth, Coolio among free VB Labor Day weekend …. Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident …. Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean …. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct...
60-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach found Saturday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it found a 60-year-old woman whose family members had last heard from her on Aug. 3. Donna Andrea Estes is described as being five feet tall and 223 lbs and having gray eyes and brown hair. Family members hadn't...
Harvest Festival returns to James City County Sept. 17
The fall annual family tradition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia man dies in waters off Duck
The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
