Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Related
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
miami.edu
60 SW 13th St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&RENOVATED two story loft with double height ceilings. 2 beds / 2.5 baths, spacious floor plan with two extended balconies & gorgeous views of the Miami skyline & city (East & West Views). Unit completely upgraded with lots of storage. SECOND BEDROOM ENCLOSED with bathroom & walk-in closet. Building offers a wide array of amenities including a spectacular roof deck, cafe, fitness center and spa, 24h front desk, full security, & more. Walking distance to Brickell City Center, the financial district, Publix,%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034045 Confirmed 9/2/2022.)
miami.edu
501 NE 31st St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&&UPGRADED 1bed / 1.5 bath unit in this spectacular new building! FRESHLY PAINTED AND IN PERFECT CONDITION. TILE FLOORING throughout and HIGHER CEILINGS (LOFT STYLE). MODERN CUSTOM-MADE BAR WITH A WINE COOLER and lots of storage space. Built-in closet, electric shades. STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES, including: rooftop pool (with breathtaking views), state of the art fitness center, barbecue areas, spa, tennis court, and much more. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, so don't worry about valet anymore ;) LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT: walkable urban retail area and very close to the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Midtown. Cable and Internet included.%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034038 Confirmed 9/2/2022.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.95 Million Contemporary Mediterranean Villa in Fort Lauderdale has A Vacation Resort Style Pool with Fountain and Optic Lighting
The Villa in Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious contemporary Mediterranean home overlooking the Coral Ridge Country Club Golf Course with resort style amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 4711 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph McFarlane (Phone:305-244-1266) & Silvana McFarlane (Phone: 954-699-6455) at Reform Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Fort Lauderdale.
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
fau.edu
2871 N Oakland Forest Dr Townhome
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Large and well kept unit 2/2 centrally located in Fort Lauderdale. Unit has laminated floors in bedrooms and living areas and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Large size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large screened balcony. Washer and dryer inside the unit. PLEASE CALL US FOR SHOWINGS. REQUIREMENTS: MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit. ($6,000.00) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00 UTILITIES: SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: PLEASE CALL US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: LEASING CRITERIA: Credit Score>>Min 650 Verifiable income of >>Min 3x the rent ($6,000.00 Monthly income) No criminal or evictions history APPLICATION FEE: $100 per adult . APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 4 business days from the moment we have received ALL required documentation from ALL adult occupants. PETS: Yes, with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee is required. MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year ASSOCIATION (HOA) APPROVAL REQUIRED: YES HOA APPLICATION FEE: $100 per adult/married couple HOA APPROVAL TIME: 3-4 weeks SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program. Our Leasing Criteria is the same for every applicant. SMOKING: NO smoking allowed inside the property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
secretmiami.com
An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery
What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
A Love Story Winery and Bistro, Instagrammable SW Miami-Dade hot spot, conjures up influencer playground
If you’re looking for a new place to check out, look no further than A Love Story Winery & Bistro. They’re located in Southwest Miami-Dade, and it’s like an influencer’s paradise. Deco’s micro-influencer, Alex Miranda, has the story. There’s food, drinks, and everywhere you turn...
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
biscaynetimes.com
Homeless Trust Solutions Surface as Virginia Key plan Sinks
Out of sight and out of mind. That’s the approach city of Miami politicians are taking when it comes to moving unhoused people off the streets. For more than six months, Miami officials have ignored an overture from the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust to partner and buy multifamily buildings, among other measures, to put temporary roofs over the heads of the chronically homeless, utilizing $12.7 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds the city received.
Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear
The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
secretmiami.com
6 Dreamy Places To Have High Tea In Miami
It’s never a bad time to pamper yourself with some delightful finger sandwiches and tea served in the finest china while chatting it up with a dear friend. It’s the perfect excuse for an afternoon of indulgence and Miami is surprisingly filled with a variety of spots that feature timeless menus and outstanding surroundings. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites ones to enjoy this classic British tradition and feel like a royal.
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
Comments / 0