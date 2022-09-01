Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Federally funded at-home COVID tests end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free COVID test kits will no longer be supplied by the federal government. The program, which shipped free test kits to Americans, is being discontinued due to a lack of funding. The good news is there are still free test kits available. At-home kits can still...
KFYR-TV
Dove hunting season in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to deer or other animals that a lot of people want to hunt, the Game and Fish Department has to hold a lottery. The dove hunting season in North Dakota opened September 1, providing a great opportunity for hunters and their dogs to get ready for waterfowl and upland bird hunting.
Times-Online
Highly pathogenic avian influenza returns to North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. “While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With meteorological summer over, our severe weather chances are dwindling. But it was an active summer with multiple notable events. Here’s a look back at some of those. Severe thunderstorms began to impact North Dakota this year as early as April 23, when blizzard warnings...
Counties with the most seniors in North Dakota
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: […]
KFYR-TV
Tomato shortages possible due to western drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants might have to start looking for alternatives for their pizza sauce. Tomato shortages are expected due to droughts in California. The state produces nearly all of America’s processing tomatoes, and 40% of it is in severe drought. As for local Bismarck restaurant Fireflour Pizza,...
kvrr.com
South Fargo Dairy Queen Closes Over Rent Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There is one fewer Dairy Queen in the FM metro. The restaurant at the Shoppes at Osgood at the corner of 45th Street and 40th Avenue South in Fargo has abruptly closed. A sign on the door said it all: “This location is closed”....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
valleynewslive.com
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
kvrr.com
Two Crashes At Tri-Level Interchange in Fargo, One Person Killed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes in two days at the tri-level interchange in Fargo, with one person dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s crash as 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. Noble left I-29 and hit a concrete support pillar for I-94.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hearing set on rules for North Dakota public schools Critical Race Theory ban
(Bismarck, ND) -- A hearing is set to hear public comment about proposed rules surrounding a ban on teaching critical race theory. The hearing will take place Thursday morning in the Peace Garden Room of the state Capitol in Bismarck. The initial purpose of the meeting is to help provide more guidance for school districts around the state on what the ban truly entails.
7% of North Dakota drivers do not have a legal license
North Dakota drivers are not always following the law behind the wheel. In fact, our state has the highest percentage of suspended drivers in the nation on the roads today. That’s according to a study by one insurance company, Insurefy. From over a 3-year period, North Dakota prosecutors have filed over 25 thousand “driving under […]
In Case You Missed It: 8/29-9/4 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week in North Dakota news may have been a bit slower than some other weeks in the cycle, but there’s always news to be found. From Football updates to police concerns, we’ve gathered some of the biggest stories across the site for you in this edition of In Case You […]
klin.com
North Dakota at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska defeated North Dakota 38-17 on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities
The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The North Dakota Patrol reports a 68 year old Moorhead man was seriously injured when he hit a raised concrete median on I-29 this afternoon. Authorities say the driver was traveling south on the north shoulder of the Interstate when the crash occurred.
KFYR-TV
Labor Day weekend anticipated to be busy on roadways
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Labor Day weekend is typically a busy weekend on the roads as folks celebrate the unofficial end of summer. In an effort to reduce crashes, law enforcement will be on the lookout for people speeding, not wearing their seat belts, drinking and driving, and driving distracted.
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus
The University of North Dakota says it's working to return cultural artifacts and the remains of “dozens” of people to Indigenous tribes after they were discovered on the campus earlier this year. In a Wednesday letter to the UND community, President Andrew Armacost said that the school was...
