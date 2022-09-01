BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.

