5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
wlrn.org
$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
miami.edu
miami.edu
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.95 Million Contemporary Mediterranean Villa in Fort Lauderdale has A Vacation Resort Style Pool with Fountain and Optic Lighting
The Villa in Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious contemporary Mediterranean home overlooking the Coral Ridge Country Club Golf Course with resort style amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 4711 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph McFarlane (Phone:305-244-1266) & Silvana McFarlane (Phone: 954-699-6455) at Reform Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Fort Lauderdale.
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
multihousingnews.com
Empira Group Acquires Miami Development Site
The 85-unit project will rise near Vizcaya Metrorail Station. Switzerland-based Empira Group has purchased CoralGrove Brickell, a residential development site in Miami. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an unnamed South American investor. Located between Brickell and Coral Gables, Fla. at 3051 SW Third Ave., the property is slated to...
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fau.edu
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear
The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
secretmiami.com
An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery
What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
