ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Tillis, Budd seek more information on death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

By For the Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbALH_0heJUeDF00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Sheriff Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty on August 11. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in the brutal death of Deputy Byrd. On August 24, their brother, Rolando Marin-Sotelo, was charged with a firearm crime.

“Based on public reporting, we have reason to believe that one or more of the Marin-Sotelo brothers may be in the country illegally. This raises significant questions about how they entered the country, why they were able to remain in the United States, and whether robust immigration enforcement would have apprehended them sooner and prevented the death of Deputy Byrd,” wrote Tillis and Budd.

“In light of the serious nature of this matter, we request that you transmit to our offices the alien files and all relevant and pertinent information for the following individuals: Arturo Marin-Sotelo, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, and Rolando Marin-Sotelo,” Tillis and Budd continued. “We are deeply concerned by the public reporting by local news media that is currently available about these individuals. We look forward to your swift response to our concerns as we seek answers for why this heinous crime was committed and whether it could have been prevented by immigration enforcement.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
ALASKA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy