Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts
CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
Yale Daily News
New Haven candidate triumphs in Democratic primary for state treasurer
This November, for the first time in over 15 years, a New Havener will be on the general election ballot for a statewide office in Connecticut. After winning a heated Democratic primary on Aug. 9, Erick Russell is looking to serve as state treasurer, with hopes to use the position to close the racial and generational wealth gap and advocate for the working class in the Nutmeg State. If elected, Russell would be the first Black and LGBTQ+ official serving in a statewide role in the United States.
Labor Day weekend kicks off campaign season with newly released tax returns of gubernatorial candidate
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Heading into the Labor Day weekend, candidates for governor are talking about how they would fix the state’s worker shortage. We’ve been reporting on the issue, as there are more job openings than skilled workers available. There is also a battle over the newly released tax returns of the Republican challenger. […]
anash.org
New Haven Mesivta Welcomes Bochurim for a New Year
The Mesivta of Yeshivas Beis Dovid Shlomo of New Haven, Connecticut, headed by menahel Rabbi Yosef Lustig, welcomed bochurim from across the USA for the new yeshiva year. They wasted no time getting back to their seforim.
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
New Haven Independent
Board of Alders Notice‑New Haven
The Youth Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will meet at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Board of Alders Chamber located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510 to hold a workshop with staff from theYouth and Recreation Department to get an update on the department’s plans, activities and related matters.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education Republicans against recreational cannabis sales in city
BRISTOL – In advance of a public hearing set to debate the future of recreational cannabis sales in the city at the Bristol Ordinance Committee this Tuesday, the Republican Caucus of the Bristol Board of Education voiced its concern with the “unintended consequences” of such purchases. In...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge
(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
mycitizensnews.com
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves. “I’m a summer […]
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
