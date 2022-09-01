This November, for the first time in over 15 years, a New Havener will be on the general election ballot for a statewide office in Connecticut. After winning a heated Democratic primary on Aug. 9, Erick Russell is looking to serve as state treasurer, with hopes to use the position to close the racial and generational wealth gap and advocate for the working class in the Nutmeg State. If elected, Russell would be the first Black and LGBTQ+ official serving in a statewide role in the United States.

