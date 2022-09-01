ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
CROMWELL, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven candidate triumphs in Democratic primary for state treasurer

This November, for the first time in over 15 years, a New Havener will be on the general election ballot for a statewide office in Connecticut. After winning a heated Democratic primary on Aug. 9, Erick Russell is looking to serve as state treasurer, with hopes to use the position to close the racial and generational wealth gap and advocate for the working class in the Nutmeg State. If elected, Russell would be the first Black and LGBTQ+ official serving in a statewide role in the United States.
NEW HAVEN, CT
anash.org

New Haven Mesivta Welcomes Bochurim for a New Year

The Mesivta of Yeshivas Beis Dovid Shlomo of New Haven, Connecticut, headed by menahel Rabbi Yosef Lustig, welcomed bochurim from across the USA for the new yeshiva year. They wasted no time getting back to their seforim.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Board of Alders Notice‑New Haven

The Youth Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will meet at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Board of Alders Chamber located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510 to hold a workshop with staff from theYouth and Recreation Department to get an update on the department’s plans, activities and related matters.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge

(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

