Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miami.edu
60 SW 13th St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&RENOVATED two story loft with double height ceilings. 2 beds / 2.5 baths, spacious floor plan with two extended balconies & gorgeous views of the Miami skyline & city (East & West Views). Unit completely upgraded with lots of storage. SECOND BEDROOM ENCLOSED with bathroom & walk-in closet. Building offers a wide array of amenities including a spectacular roof deck, cafe, fitness center and spa, 24h front desk, full security, & more. Walking distance to Brickell City Center, the financial district, Publix,%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034045 Confirmed 9/2/2022.)
miami.edu
501 NE 31st St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&&UPGRADED 1bed / 1.5 bath unit in this spectacular new building! FRESHLY PAINTED AND IN PERFECT CONDITION. TILE FLOORING throughout and HIGHER CEILINGS (LOFT STYLE). MODERN CUSTOM-MADE BAR WITH A WINE COOLER and lots of storage space. Built-in closet, electric shades. STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES, including: rooftop pool (with breathtaking views), state of the art fitness center, barbecue areas, spa, tennis court, and much more. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, so don't worry about valet anymore ;) LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT: walkable urban retail area and very close to the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Midtown. Cable and Internet included.%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034038 Confirmed 9/2/2022.)
luxury-houses.net
This $5.95 Million Contemporary Mediterranean Villa in Fort Lauderdale has A Vacation Resort Style Pool with Fountain and Optic Lighting
The Villa in Fort Lauderdale, a luxurious contemporary Mediterranean home overlooking the Coral Ridge Country Club Golf Course with resort style amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 4711 NE 25th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph McFarlane (Phone:305-244-1266) & Silvana McFarlane (Phone: 954-699-6455) at Reform Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Fort Lauderdale.
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
fau.edu
2871 N Oakland Forest Dr Townhome
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Large and well kept unit 2/2 centrally located in Fort Lauderdale. Unit has laminated floors in bedrooms and living areas and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Large size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large screened balcony. Washer and dryer inside the unit. PLEASE CALL US FOR SHOWINGS. REQUIREMENTS: MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit. ($6,000.00) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00 UTILITIES: SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: PLEASE CALL US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: LEASING CRITERIA: Credit Score>>Min 650 Verifiable income of >>Min 3x the rent ($6,000.00 Monthly income) No criminal or evictions history APPLICATION FEE: $100 per adult . APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 4 business days from the moment we have received ALL required documentation from ALL adult occupants. PETS: Yes, with restrictions. Non refundable pet fee is required. MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year ASSOCIATION (HOA) APPROVAL REQUIRED: YES HOA APPLICATION FEE: $100 per adult/married couple HOA APPROVAL TIME: 3-4 weeks SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program. Our Leasing Criteria is the same for every applicant. SMOKING: NO smoking allowed inside the property.
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
READY, SET, CLOSED! I-95 AT GLADES SET TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON
Prepare For Problems, Warns FDOT… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists who use Glades Road during off-hours to prepare for a major closure at I-95. The closure is set for Tuesday. This is how FDOT explains what […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CLINT MOORE ROAD: Road Widening Project Worsens Lyons Road Nightmare
PALM BEACH COUNTY: OVERLAP WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MINOR…GRIDLOCK WAS UNEXPECTED… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Motorists in West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach, already frustrated with the stalled construction project creating traffic problems on Lyons Road, are now dealing with […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sflcn.com
Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca
BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca...
travelexperta.com
4 Things you Should Know Before Moving to Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Florida is famously known as a hub for art, culture, shopping, and exploring the Everglades. And don’t forget the gorgeous beaches, where people love to spend full days relaxing and enjoying the sunny ambiance of the region. It is no wonder that so many people dream of living here, and many actually make it happen. I have listed some details that everyone should know before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In this post, you will learn about moving to Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
worldairlinenews.com
FAA: FAA technicians rebuild the damaged MIA ILS in record time
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released this story about the record rebuild of the MIA ILS system after a Red Air DC-9-82 (MD-82) veered off the runway and plowed through the important guidance system (the aircraft was not rebuilt):. Rebuilding in Record Time. By C. Troxell, FAA. On June 21, a...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Food Distribution for Low-Income Residents
Coconut Creek has partnered with The Pantry of Broward to host a Food Distribution Event. Held on Friday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the event is for residents only, with proof of residency required. The Pantry of Broward serves seniors in need living on low, fixed incomes and...
secretmiami.com
An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery
What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
Comments / 0