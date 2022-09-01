Man shot in the leg in Fort Dodge Wednesday night
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in Fort Dodge.
Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of S 22nd Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about someone being shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Medics transported him to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center and he was then transferred by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have gathered evidence from the shooting scene and interviewed witnesses but no arrests have been made. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence, according to police.
If you have any information about the shooting or have a video that may have captured what happened, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.
