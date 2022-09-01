ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Man shot in the leg in Fort Dodge Wednesday night

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmyGp_0heJUPvE00

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in Fort Dodge.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of S 22nd Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about someone being shot.

Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher’s beating death

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Medics transported him to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center and he was then transferred by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have gathered evidence from the shooting scene and interviewed witnesses but no arrests have been made. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence, according to police.

If you have any information about the shooting or have a video that may have captured what happened, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Police Investigate Wednesday Night Shooting

Fort Dodge Police have released further details in regards to a shooting incident last night. According to the press release, last night at around 6:00 P.M., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of a shooting in the 800 Block of South 22nd St. Information provided at the time indicated that one person had been shot.
FORT DODGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing

Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Fort Dodge, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
CLINTON, IA
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus

Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery

A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
theperrynews.com

Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man

A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires

NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
NEVADA, IA
We Are Iowa

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
FORT DODGE, IA
The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
ACKLEY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WAUKEE, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy