Huntsville, AL

The Hill

Democratic NJ governor says he’ll back Biden in 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Sunday said he will back President Biden in a 2024 reelection bid, the latest Democrat to announce support for the president. “He’ll have no bigger backer than yours truly,” Murphy told “Fox News Sunday” host Mike Emanuel. Biden, who...
The Hill

AFL-CIO announces largest ever voter mobilization ahead of midterms

The AFL-CIO on Friday launched an organizing drive that will aim to connect more than 100,000 volunteers with nearly 8 million voters ahead of November’s midterms. The mobilization effort is the largest in the history of the labor federation, which represents more than 12.5 million workers. AFL-CIO volunteers will meet with workers in person and send a flurry of texts, phone calls and digital messages in a bid to shore up support for pro-union candidates.
