Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati opens the 2022 college football schedule

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Arkansas: One of college football's most improved teams last season, the Razorbacks lose some, but keep a lot, including the core of a very strong rushing attack, most of their great offensive line, and most importantly, KJ Jefferson returning at quarterback. Treylon Burks is gone, but Jadon Hazelwood is a 5-star transfer who steps into a quality receiver room.

Cincinnati: The first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff a year ago, Cincy loses nine key contributors at important positions, including at quarterback. But don't forget what the Bearcats bring back: a ton of experience on both lines of scrimmage and at defensive back that will try to contain the Hogs' productive rushers while giving its own passing attack the time to develop.

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati odds, spread, betting lines

Oddsmakers are siding with the SEC West hopefuls, as Arkansas is the narrow 6.5 point favorite to beat Cincinnati, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under of 52 points .

College Football Power Index went with the Hogs, who have a 59.6 percent chance to defeat the Bearcats, who have a 40.4 percent shot at the upset.

