Hanes inks area's biggest industrial deal this year

HanesBrands has leased a 1.2-million-square-foot building near Rickenbacker, in the biggest industrial lease signed this year in central Ohio.

The global apparel company leased the building, at 521 Exchange Way in the Rickenbacker Exchange complex, from developer VanTrust Real Estate, which had built the warehouse on "spec," that is, without a committed tenant.

Hanes signed a "long-term" lease on the building, which it expects to occupy later this year, according to a news release on the deal.

This is the second big warehouse VanTrust has leased in the 900-acre development, after an unidentified Fortune 500 company leased a 1-million-square-foot building last year.

“We are excited to further expand development in the Rickenbacker area, and welcome HanesBrands to central Ohio,” said Phil Rasey, vice president of development at VanTrust. “In the span of just two years, we’ve built two warehouses of this size at Rickenbacker and quickly leased both. We think that kind of momentum speaks for itself.”

Despite signs that the economy is slowing, demand for industrial and warehouse space remains high in the Columbus area, as consumer companies seek to quickly cater to online customers. A record amount of industrial space is under construction this year, following a record amount being occupied last year.

Jeff Pitts, vice president of global real estate for HanesBrands, said the company was drawn to the Columbus area because of its central location.

“The location allows us direct access to customers throughout the country, and we look forward to beginning operations later this year,” Pitts said in a news release.

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, HanesBrands owns several brands including Hanes, Bali, Champion and Maidenform.

VanTrust, based in Kansas City, has said it plans two additional speculative warehouses, one 995,000 square feet and the other 850,000 square feet, in Commercial Point.

