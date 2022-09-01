‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings.

Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.

Co-host of the podcast Sarah mentioned the harsh feedback that fans have given the two.

“I mean, we’re still people so I can’t say when you hear things that are constructive criticism you don’t start thinking a little too much about it,” Bialik said. “But I kind of take everyone’s opinion with a grain of salt and I believe everyone has a right to their opinion.”

Jennings, a Jeopardy! alum, shared that he had received harsh words from fans back when he was on the show.

“I was like, ‘You’re not going to please everyone every night’ but I think that’s the virtue of having a couple hosts,” he said. “It’s a big diverse audience and maybe that helps broaden the tent. It’s a matter of taste.”

Bialik then joked that she liked Jennings as a host more than herself, to which Jennings said, “Oh, likewise,” and the two shared a laugh.

‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Hosts Share Details About the Job on Podcast

The duo also shared about what stresses them out with the job. Piggybacking on the harsh feedback, Bialik said: “I feel like if I make a mistake, even if we can go back and edit it, it feels very embarrassing. Because I think people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a celebrity,’ or ‘Oh, she’s got a PhD, she shouldn’t make simple math errors,’ but sometimes I do! It’s very stressful, sorry!”

Jennings added: “I watched Alex do it up close and I couldn’t understand the kind of ease and grace because you’re doing so many things at once, right. You’re trying to run the show for the contestants, you’re part of the game just like the writers of the board, but you’re also trying to interpret it for the folks at home. So it’s like you’re a sportscaster almost. And it goes so fast.”

The pair were announced as the official co-hosts earlier this year in July. They had initially been interim hosts, switching off days of hosting. Executive producer Michael Davies shared the news of their official roles in a note to fans on the Jeopardy! website. While there is traditionally one host for the show, he stated that the pairing had done so much for the show, and they would continue to be co-hosts.