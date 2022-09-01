Sheriff’s Department suspends CleanSWEEP program after DOJ investigation

A Department of Justice investigation has led the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to suspend its CleanSWEEP program at approximately 100 campuses throughout the county.

Launched on three high school campuses in 1999, CleanSWEEP was billed by the SBCSD as a “unique,” one-of-a-kind, comprehensive and all-inclusive effort to protect county students.

The program is disciplinary in nature and designed to address minor offenses in a school setting through non-criminal procedures, with a focus on keeping students in school and not being suspended or expelled.

The Sheriff’s Department sent a letter to all CleanSWEEP participating school districts this week, informing them of the suspension.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said school districts that participated in CleanSWEEP included several in the High Desert/Mojave Desert, including Apple Valley, Helendale, Lucerne Valley, Needles, Oro Grande, Silver Valley, Trona, and Victor Valley.

The other districts include Alta Loma, Bear Valley, Chaffey, Colton, Morongo, and Rim of the World.

Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus's letter

Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus sent a letter to all CleanSWEEP participating school districts, informing them of the suspension. The letter contained the following information:

Effective immediately, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is suspending the CleanSWEEP program and asks you to also immediately cease all CleanSWEEP activities at your campuses.

“I feel compelled to take this step out of an abundance of caution and to better focus our ongoing response to DOJ requests and inquiries,” Dicus stated.

Recently, the California Department of Justice informed the SBCSD that it was investigating CleanSWEEP in light of “some concerns expressed to the DOJ” about the program. Discus said.

“While we have repeatedly asked what those concerns are, the DOJ has unfortunately refused to tell us,” Dicus said. “Nevertheless, my department has been diligently working with the DOJ.”

Over the past several months, the department provided extensive records, materials and pertinent information, Dicus said.

More: Feds settle with Victor Valley Union High School District over discrimination

“It is our hope that these unknown concerns are either unfounded or can be addressed through collaborative efforts, focused on positive student outcomes,” Discus said.

“In the meantime, please know that the Sheriff’s Department and our entire staff truly care about the wellbeing of our students. We appreciate and value our partnerships within the county and look forward to continuing our work with you in providing safe learning environments."

The DOJ did not return messages from the Daily Press about the investigation.

VVUHSD's civil rights investigation

The DOJ investigating the SBCSD could stem from actions that occurred last month when the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigated the Victor Valley Union High School District.

The Daily Press reported that the VVUHSD entered into a resolution agreement to end race discrimination in the implementation of school discipline, according to the Office for Civil Rights.

The Office for Civil Rights determined that VVUHSD discriminated based on race in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by disciplining Black students more frequently and more harshly than white students. The Office for Civil Rights opened the investigation into VVUSD in 2014.

The voluntary resolution agreement requires the district to revise its discipline policies and procedures, train its staff regarding them, and develop and implement a corrective action plan to ensure nondiscrimination in student discipline.

The resolution letter mentioned how Black students were treated more harshly in discipline than white students, and how Black students received citations more frequently through the CleanSWEEP program.

The Office of Civil Rights reported that witnesses reported that the program disproportionately punished Black students and that Black students were punished more severely than White students for dress code violations, "being loud," "inappropriate behavior" and truancy.

About CleanSWEEP

The CleanSWEEP program is described as the only juvenile citation-based program in the country that empowers school administrators to write real citations for students who break the law on campus.

Students receive citations for such crimes as littering and possessing tobacco products and alcohol, face fines, but they also face the kind of diversionary programs that can help them avoid trouble with the law in the future, the SBCSD said.

Students at participating CleanSWEEP schools know beforehand that citations can be issued by administrators and students receive a verbal warning first when caught in an act that could have resulted in a ticket.

Deputies examine each citation before signing off on it and they make sure it is properly written, with all the elements of the suspected crime included. Deputies can always reject a ticket if it is not adequate in any way.

In addition, citations written by CleanSWEEP “citewriters” are all handled as infractions in court, even though the crimes themselves off campus would be handled as a misdemeanor by a deputy.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s Department suspends CleanSWEEP program after DOJ investigation