Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy visits Goldfish Swim School in Pittsford Saturday
Pittsford, N.Y. — Ryan Murphy, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and world-record holder, visited Goldfish Swim School in Pittsford on Saturday. There was a special VIP Pool Party celebration won by the local swim school for bringing in the most ‘Safer Swimmer Pledges’ across all Goldfish schools. The...
13 WHAM
Western New York parents get kids back on school routine sleep schedule
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the holiday weekend is nearing an end, it’s the unofficial end to summer. With many students heading back to the classroom on Tuesday parents are getting their kids ready to go back to their daily routine. Parents were getting one last summer fun activity...
13 WHAM
$4 million allocated to CUNY, SUNY to increase diversity in the mental health industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — $4 million in federal funding has been allocated to support underrepresented students entering or enrolled in mental health degree programs at SUNY or CUNY campuses. Through a partnership with the New York State Office of Mental Health, SUNY and CUNY will each be provided with $2...
Comments / 0