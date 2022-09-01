ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
River businesses slowed on holiday weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns

A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
CIBOLO, TX
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

