Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow Eatery
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
foxsanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
foxsanantonio.com
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
foxsanantonio.com
Local student actors perform "Three Years of Fear" to approach mental health
SAN ANTONIO - Student actors from cast schools address mental health in a live performance in the play, “Three Years of Fear” Saturday. The play is based on a book by a San Antonio native, Lorenzo-Gomez III, about his middle-school years in one of San Antonio’s most crime-riddled neighborhoods in the 1990's.
foxsanantonio.com
Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
foxsanantonio.com
First-ever San Antonio music festival will gather country, rock, and Latin music fans
San Antonio will soon be home to a new music festival. ZOOFEST will kick off on Saturday, October 22 and bring headliners like The Josh Abbott Band, AB Quintanilla, and Finding Friday,. The concert will benefit the San Antonio Zoo. ZOOFEST 2022 will take place at the Sunken Garden theater.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
foxsanantonio.com
River businesses slowed on holiday weekend
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
foxsanantonio.com
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns
A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
foxsanantonio.com
Mom says 'I don't have time for this. I'm late for work' then hits officer with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A mother was arrested after hitting an officer directing traffic outside her child's school, according to an arrest report. The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 outside the IDEA Charter School off Walzem Road on the Northeast Side. The arrest affidavit says Susan Rodriguez,...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot after altercation led to shooting at Southside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A night of fun turned out to be a night of terror when a shooting took place at a Southside bar Saturday night. Police were dispatched to 8902 S. Presa Street at the Thirsty’s SA bar at around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, there...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Far Northeast Bexar County
CONVERSE, Texas - A man was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle in Far Northeast Bexar County. The body was found around 11 p.m. Sunday at a home off Beech Trail Drive near Old Seguin Road. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found inside...
foxsanantonio.com
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
foxsanantonio.com
Police were called out again to same apartment complex for reports of second shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out for the second time that night at the Alamo Estates Apartment complex for reports of a shooting. This time a woman and a child suffered from gunshot wounds after shots that were fired from the parking lot came into the wall inside their apartment.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
