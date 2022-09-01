ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Fairfax Times

Reston Strong’s efforts to house the unhoused in Fairfax County

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the affordable housing crisis continues to impact individuals throughout the county, with Fairfax County homelessness rates spiking following this time. According to the Fairfax County Office to Prevent and End Homelessness, the total number of unhoused residents in the county was 987 in 2018, with a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

On The Hill: Reardon Sullivan talks Montgomery County Executive campaign

WASHINGTON - Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive Reardon Sullivan joined FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald for On The Hill Sunday to discuss his candidacy and the upcoming November election. Sullivan will face incumbent and Democratic nominee, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in the contest. The election follows a recount in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records

A driver’s education instructor has been accused of falsifying records used to help Loudoun County Public Schools students get a Virginia license. Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
MANASSAS, VA

