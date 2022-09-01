Read full article on original website
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County commemorates International Underground Railroad Month
In honor of International Underground Railroad Month, Montgomery County is offering history tours, highlighting the struggles of the freedom seekers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan gives us a glimpse at the tour.
fox5dc.com
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Fairfax Times
Reston Strong’s efforts to house the unhoused in Fairfax County
Following the coronavirus pandemic, the affordable housing crisis continues to impact individuals throughout the county, with Fairfax County homelessness rates spiking following this time. According to the Fairfax County Office to Prevent and End Homelessness, the total number of unhoused residents in the county was 987 in 2018, with a...
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
fox5dc.com
Youth curfew announced in Prince George’s County after violent Labor Day weekend leaves 4 dead
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a youth curfew after a very violent Labor Day weekend that left four dead and several others injured. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says the curfew will begin this upcoming weekend and will last for around 30 days. Ramirez says...
fox5dc.com
On The Hill: Reardon Sullivan talks Montgomery County Executive campaign
WASHINGTON - Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive Reardon Sullivan joined FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald for On The Hill Sunday to discuss his candidacy and the upcoming November election. Sullivan will face incumbent and Democratic nominee, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in the contest. The election follows a recount in...
WTOP
Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records
A driver’s education instructor has been accused of falsifying records used to help Loudoun County Public Schools students get a Virginia license. Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
fox5dc.com
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
fox5dc.com
Woodgrove High School honors student-athlete who died after medical emergency
PURCELLVILLE, Va. - A Loudoun County community is remembering a young girl who passed away unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. Colette Baine was a Woodgrove High School student-athlete. Her classmates hosted "The Purple Out" in honor of her and to spread awareness of epilepsy. The football game Friday...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
fox5dc.com
Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity
ARLINGTON, Va. - What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!. Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
fox5dc.com
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
