ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YPD issues advisory on car thefts and break-ins

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MSYQ_0heJQwiF00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased.

Cpt. Jason Simon said that those stealing vehicles are targeting late model Hyundais and Kias. WKBN has reported on incidents nationally targeting these types of vehicle s due to a security flaw.

Crash knocks out power for thousands

In addition, unlocked cars are the targets of break-ins.

The thefts are happening in the evening hours, Simon said.

The Youngstown Police Department is urging everyone to take best-practice, common-sense approaches to general crime prevention:

  • Lock your car;
  • Do not leave the following in your car:
    • Spare keys;
    • Money, credit cards, or IDs;
    • Firearms;
    • Vehicle registration which contains your address (you get two copies, one of which does not have your address listed);
    • Other valuables

Also, park under a bright light and make sure that there is lighting around your house and think about installing security cameras.

If you spot anyone trespassing on your property or trying to access your car, don’t confront them, Simon said. Call 911 and provide a good description of the suspect(s).

To protect your car from being stolen, it is recommended to install a column lock or other disabling device so your car cannot be driven away.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts have increased nationally, too. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020, and a 17% increase since 2019.

Colorado leads the nation in thefts:

  1. Colorado
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. California
  4. New Mexico
  5. Oregon
  6. Washington
  7. Missouri
  8. Nevada
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Texas
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police reporting increase in vehicle thefts, break ins

Youngstown Police are warning residents of a recent uptick in reports of vehicle thefts, as well as vehicle break-ins throughout the city within the last couple of weeks. Police say targeted vehicles appear to be late model Hyundai's and Kia's. Suspects appear to be targeting unlocked cars and taking easily accessible valuables from within.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Youngstown, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes

The image above shows the stolen bikes at the location they were recovered. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 3, 2022 2:05 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) At approximately 3am Friday morning, two Honda dirt bikes were reported stolen from a residence on the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Police recovered the bikes at nearby Brighton Court Apartments on 3rd Avenue around 12 hours later. Witnesses heard individuals trying to start the bikes before ditching them along with other items. Additional thefts in the vicinity were also reported Friday. New Brighton Police are continuing to investigate.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
93.1 WZAK

11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair

According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults. Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Simon
WYTV.com

OSHP looking for suspect in hit-and-run who injured motorcyclist

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for hit and run driver who injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning. The Canfield post of OSHP said in a press release the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 7 (Market Street) and McClurg Road in Boardman Township.
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Thefts#Property Crime#Repor
WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp

First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy