ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Midland man, 26, killed in crash

Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser

CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#911#Violent Crime#Stone Elementary School#S 12th St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Saginaw News

Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected

BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

What to see and do at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks

FLINT, MI - The 2022 Bikes on the Bricks will be held on Sept. 9-11 in downtown Flint. After debuting in 2007 with 100 motorcycle diehards, the event has become major with thousands of people expected to fill the streets over the three-day period. Chris Everson, president of Bikes on...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted

MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy