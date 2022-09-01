Read full article on original website
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mt. Morris Township street named for Margaret A. Perry, ‘champion for the community’
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- When friends and family visit Margaret A. Perry in the future, they’ll still navigate down Flamingo Drive to reach her home, but they’ll also see evidence of just how much she’s still loved in an area she served for 16 years as a member of the township Board of Trustees.
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
81-year-old dies from cardiac episode after crash in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI - Police are investigating a crash in Isabella County that left an 81-year-old man dead due to cardiac complications. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads in Union Township.
Added security at Grand Blanc schools gives teachers, parents ‘peace of mind,’ superintendent says
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Whether it’s the one child he parents, or the more than 8,000 that he looks over as superintendent of Grand Blanc Community Schools, more security helps give Trevor Alward “peace of mind.”. Heading into the 2022-23 school year, Grand Blanc redistributed funds to add...
‘Lightning,’ Percy Jackson to strike Saginaw theatre in October production
SAGINAW, MI — Lightning will strike six times this October in Saginaw’s Old Town district. Audiences can attend six Pit and Balcony Theatre productions of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” at the venue, 805 N. Hamilton. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct....
SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
‘Heavenly sanctuary’ on 16.5 acres for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI - A home on 16.5 acres with a pond in the front yard area is on the market in the Midland area. The home is located at 3300 E. Hubbard Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township and is listed at $710,000. According to the listing, this...
Driver dies after vehicle rolls over, catches fire in Genesee County field
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Birch Run man died Sunday after his vehicle rolled multiple times and caught fire in a bean field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post responded at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, to a fatal crash reported on South Beyer Road near Willard Road in Vienna Township.
Vassar woman, 78, dies after vehicle leaves roadway, crashes into ditch
CARO, MI - A rollover crash left a Vassar woman dead in Tuscola County this week. Michigan State Police Caro Post troopers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle near M-46 and Ringle Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A preliminary investigation indicated that Joyce D....
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
What to see and do at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks
FLINT, MI - The 2022 Bikes on the Bricks will be held on Sept. 9-11 in downtown Flint. After debuting in 2007 with 100 motorcycle diehards, the event has become major with thousands of people expected to fill the streets over the three-day period. Chris Everson, president of Bikes on...
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
Prison college and trades programs creating positive change in population, assistant warden says
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A culture change is happening behind the tall fences and razor-ribbon wire surrounding Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility. On the exterior, the all-male, medium security prison has transformed from a place of dirt and cement into a place with flowering gardens, which are taken care of by prisoners.
Steve-O, of ‘Jackass’ fame, to bring comedy act to Saginaw’s Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — A popular member of a raunchy MTV series will bring his stand-up act to downtown Saginaw later this month. Steve-O, of “Jackass” fame, will perform his comedy act at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw. The visit is part...
Labor Day boaters beware, rough conditions forecasted for Saginaw Bay
BAY CITY, MI - Things could get rough out on the Saginaw Bay over the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued small craft advisories that will be in effect for the Saginaw Bay and the surrounding areas over a portion of the Labor Day weekend. A...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cruisin’ Chef’s ‘Trashcan Burger’ has mac and cheese, pulled pork
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Mount Pleasant-based Cruisin’ Chef food truck offers quick-service burgers and pulled pork, “Heat & Eat” meals for easy dinners and catering for special events. Chef Pete and Alanna Lieber’s food truck serves street burgers, pulled pork dishes, three-cheese mac and cheese,...
See top photos from Michigan State’s season opening victory over Western Michigan
EAST LANSING, MI-- Football returned to Spartan Stadium on Friday evening as Michigan State hosted Western Michigan. The Broncos cut the lead to eight points in the fourth quarter, but a strong finish by the Spartans lifted them to a 35-13 victory. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite...
